Lion Rule Out Four, Three Questionable Against Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions officially ruled out four players against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those that will not suit up include cornerback Terrion Arnold, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive back Avonte Maddox and running back Sione Vaki.
Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, who Dan Campbell said was trending in the right direction prior to practice on Saturday, was ruled questionable along with DJ Reader and Alim McNeill.
Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked about the availability of some of his players for Monday Night Football, including Joseph, one of the league's top safeties.
"Look, there's a lot of guys too that are dealing with a lot of things. You can't have every player, you can't lose every guy," Campbell said. "You've just got to gauge where some of them are at, and some of them are worse. He's dealing with something, and it's affecting him right now. So we've just got to get it to calm down and help him."
Joseph did not have his best performance against the Chiefs. He has been battling quite hard to remain out on the field, but with a looming bye week, the opportunity to sit the former third-round pick could have additional benefits in the second half of the 2025 season.
Decker's return could bolster an offensive line unit that is hoping to rebound after the team's offense only scored seven points in the second half last week against the Chiefs.
"When you miss a piece like Decker, and you've already got two relatively new guys at the guard position, you're trying to work through that, it's not easy," Campbell said. "But those guys have done a helluva job, Hank (Fraley)'s done a helluva job and they really have grown a ton, they really have. If we get Decker back, it only helps us. Decker's a helluva player, seen a lot of football, and he makes guys around him better. Now, you get that group back together, that five, and I think that will elevate us."
Giovanni Manu and Dan Skipper have filled in, but a healthy starting offensive line unit can really provide a spark for Jared Goff and the rest of the offense.
Detroit Lions' Week 7 Saturday injury report
Safety Kerby Joseph -- Knee (Out)
DB Avonte Maddox -- Hamstring (Out)
RB Sione Vaki -- Groin (Out)
CB Terrion Arnold -- Shoulder -- (Out)
DT DJ Reader -- Back (Questionable)
LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (Questionable)
DT Alim McNeill -- Knee (Questionable)