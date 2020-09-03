SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Detroit Lions Announce Official Betting Partner

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that BetMGM is the organization's first official sports betting partner. 

"The Detroit Lions historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we're proud to announce details of our official partnership," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "We're continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans."

According to the team website,"The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage. These additions reflect an extension of the existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Lions, which features the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field."

Professional sports organizations in multiple different sports have now embraced the idea of partnering with reputable companies to allow fans to partake in the newest form of entertainment that will enhance the fan experience.

Back in July, the Detroit Tigers became the very first Major League Baseball organization to reach an agreement with a sports betting company when they announced a partnership with PointsBet.

"When we first opened the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit in March, we hoped to develop deep relationships with the state's top teams. We are honored to be the first sports betting partner of the Lions and to offer their fans access to a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks only available on BetMGM," Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost explained,

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stafford Tells Burleson: "I'm Going for the MVP"

Matthew Stafford texts former teammate about his desire to be the NFL MVP in 2020.

John Maakaron

Inside Ford Field: 3 Observations from Practice in Detroit

Read more on the Detroit Lions' practice Wednesday at Ford Field.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

3 Immediate Changes Cory Undlin Must Make

Read more to find out what three immediate changes Cory Undlin must make as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Projecting Bo Scarbrough's 2020 Stats

Projecting Bo Scarbrough's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Lions NFL Cutdown Tracker: Who's on the Bubble?

As training camp comes to a close for the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, who are the players that will be fighting for roster spots this weekend?

John Maakaron

Report: Lions Close to Extending Kenny Golladay

Taylor Decker recently signed an extension. Could Kenny Golladay be next?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Bob Quinn Building Solid Foundation for Future

Read more on why Lions general manager Bob Quinn is building a solid foundation for the future in Detroit

Vito Chirco

Poll: Will You Purchase a Fan Cutout at Ford Field?

Lions offer custom cutouts for fans to place at Ford Field.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

Read more on the Minnesota Vikings dealing for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Taylor Decker Signs Extension with Detroit Lions

Read more on Taylor Decker's brand new contract with the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports