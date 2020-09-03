Detroit Lions Announce Official Betting Partner

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that BetMGM is the organization's first official sports betting partner.

"The Detroit Lions historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we're proud to announce details of our official partnership," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "We're continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans."

According to the team website,"The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage. These additions reflect an extension of the existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Lions, which features the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field."

Professional sports organizations in multiple different sports have now embraced the idea of partnering with reputable companies to allow fans to partake in the newest form of entertainment that will enhance the fan experience.

Back in July, the Detroit Tigers became the very first Major League Baseball organization to reach an agreement with a sports betting company when they announced a partnership with PointsBet.

"When we first opened the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit in March, we hoped to develop deep relationships with the state's top teams. We are honored to be the first sports betting partner of the Lions and to offer their fans access to a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks only available on BetMGM," Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost explained,

