Detroit Lions Are 5.5-Point Betting Favorites Against Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions will look to get back on track this weekend, and oddsmakers believe they’re in a good position to do so.
According to DraftKings, Detroit enters its Week 2 divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears as 5.5-point betting favorites.
Dan Campbell’s squad is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers controlled the game from start to finish, never trailing and sending the Lions into an early hole in the NFC North race. That result has heightened the urgency around Detroit’s home opener at Ford Field this Sunday.
The matchup carries plenty of intrigue given the recent history between the Lions and the Bears.
In 2024, Detroit swept the season series, most notably delivering a gut-wrenching defeat to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.
As time expired in the Lions’ annual holiday tilt, Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass from Detroit’s 41-yard line, after being sacked on the previous play with about 30 seconds remaining. Following the Williams sack, Chicago – still equipped with one timeout at the time – failed to get another snap off until the clock wound down to six seconds. Williams’ desperation heave fell incomplete, and the mismanagement of the final sequence directly led to the firing of then-head coach Matt Eberflus the very next day.
In the second matchup between the two teams, the Lions dominated from start to finish, and put up 20 points before Chicago reached the end zone for the first time midway through the second quarter.
Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the Bears head coach. And he's been tasked with attempting to lead Chicago to its first winning season since 2018. The Bears have suffered four straight losing seasons, along with back-to-back .500 campaigns (8-8) in 2019 and 2020.
Johnson’s tenure began on a sour note Monday night, as Chicago blew a late lead against J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings. Outscored, 21-7, in the final quarter, the Bears dropped their opener, 27-24, and will now try to avoid a second straight divisional setback.
On Sunday, the Lions will aim to get back on track and prove that their Week 1 clunker was just an outlier. Kickoff for the Week 2 divisional tilt is set for 1 p.m. EST at Ford Field.
