How Detroit Lions NFC North Spot Shifted After Week 1 of Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have made several moves to address their shortcomings through the first week of free agency.

After finishing at the bottom of the NFC North in what was an underwhelming 2025 season, the Lions still hold high expectations and believe they can get right back into the mix of contenders. General manager Brad Holmes has specifically focused on retooling the offensive line and the secondary.

Holmes signed Cade Mays as his first splash of the offseason, as Mays inked a three-year pact worth a total of $25 million. Additionally, the team added tackle depth in Larry Borom. Other notable additions include running back Isiah Pacheco, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, defensive backs Christian Izien and Roger McCreary and tight end Tyler Conklin.

Within the division, it has been a mostly quiet first week as the teams in the North have focused mostly on smaller deals. However, there have been a few splashes including the Minnesota Vikings potentially signaling a change at quarterback.

After an up-and-down year from J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings signed recently released former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Signed to a one-year deal, Murray has the athleticism and ability to revive the Vikings' offense but is coming off an injury riddled final season in Arizona.

If Murray is able to find that groove that made him one of the league's best dual threat quarterbacks, it completely changes the dynamic as the Vikings have a talented array of skill players around him. Elsewhere, the Vikings have signed a pair of cornerbacks including former Steeler James Pierre, along with linebacker Eric Wilson.

Green Bay lost offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, but was able to retain Darian Kennard who was a valuable backup last season. The loss of Walker presents a need for the Packers' offensive line, but they could elect to address this in the draft.

Defensively, the Packers have made a pair of moves for their defensive line in former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and retaining defensive end Brenton Cox. Hargrave is an intriguing addition to their front seven, as he has some pass-rush ability as an interior lineman.

In Chicago, the Bears have spent to upgrade their defense. Former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant and former Browns linebacker Devin Bush both signed three-year deals. These are intriguing moves, and are ones that the Bears hope will keep them at the top of the North.

Ben Johnson also reunited with a former pupil of his, as the Bears signed former Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Overall, the Vikings have the most riding on their free agency addition. Coach Kevin O'Connell has had success developing quarterbacks in the past, and if Murray improves the Vikings could be dangerous. Murray has the mobility to give opposing defenses fits, and with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison among the weapons around him he has the necessary tools to succeed.

Detroit, meanwhile, has the opportunity to go worst to first. They will play a last-place schedule, and have most of their offensive talent under contract. Mays can step in for Graham Glasgow, and if he performs at a high level it would go a long way toward filling the void left by Frank Ragnow's retirement.

Additionally, the additions of Pacheco and Borom have high upside. The Lions had a hole in the secondary with the departure of Amik Robertson, who had been the team's nickel the past two seasons, and McCreary is a low-risk option who could be exactly what the team needs.

Detroit will feel the losses of Alex Anzalone and Taylor Decker, both of whom were long-tenured Lions who brought plenty of leadership in addition to their production. However, the Lions are banking on what they have plus potential draft picks to offset those losses.

The Lions have made some important moves, and have the roster to compete for a division title. Yet, after one week of free agency, it is clear that there is still work to do for the team to be in the mix to contend for a Lombardi Trophy.

Detroit wasn't super aggressive when it comes to spending, but brought in capable veterans that could help them continue pursuing what would be the third division title over the last four seasons.