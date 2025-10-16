Detroit Lions Cut DL From Practice Squad, Bring Back Safety
The Detroit Lions have made a couple of decisions regarding their 16-man practice squad.
Ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the team decided to release defensive lineman Keith Cooper from the practice squad.
Safety Loren Strickland, who the organization also values for his special teams prowess, was re-signed to the practice squad after a short stint on the 53-man active roster.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp recently expressed what he has liked from the young defensive back in his development.
“Strick, he got a chance, he’s played for us a year ago a little bit. I think some of his play a year ago was up and down, and then he got a chance to go into this game and play and I thought he played really well for us in this last game," said Fipp. "So, he’s one of those players where – I always say this League is really not a developmental League. People always talk about development, development, development. You’re unable to develop a player unless he can already help you out.
"He’s a guy who provides some value, he can help us, so now he’s got a chance to stick around and be on the practice squad. And now he does get a chance to develop," Fipp continued. "You’re able to develop guys if they can help you in ways, and he’s a guy who provides some value on special teams certainly and has shown that over and over whether it be last year, last preseason, this preseason. He has had a chance to develop because he has provided some value for the team, and I thought he did a nice job. You can tell he’s improving.”
The signing of defensive back Jammie Robinson, who recently spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, was made official.
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department had kept tabs on the young defensive back. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Yeah we did. We liked him coming out," said Campbell. "And you know, Brad and I were talking, I mean, Brad's kept an eye on him for a while. Always kind of tracked where he's at and when he's been available. So to be able to poach him and get him for for a few weeks here is -- it'll be good to get a look at him, though. But we do like him.
"He's aggressive, pretty tough kid," Campbell added. "Can play special teams. We think there's nickel/safety flex. Probably starting with safety. But we like him. We'll get a peek at him."