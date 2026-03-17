NFL Analyst Believes Detroit Lions Took Step Backwards in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions entered free agency with a tall task, especially after missing out on the postseason for the first time since the 2022 NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed he wanted the coaching staff and the roster to get back to their roots in a way, focusing on development and competition.

With success, there are times when a team may need to bounce back from an unexpected setback, in order to take steps forward.

ESPN recently polled several writers and analysts and examined which teams had the best and worst free agency periods.

One analyst listed the Lions as being among the teams that took a step backwards in the last week.

As Matt Bowen explained, "The Lions. They added some offensive players who fit the identity of coach Dan Campbell's program: center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco. But Detroit's defense is still missing an edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Veteran Joey Bosa is still available, or the team could look to address this in the draft."

Detroit has decided to get younger, but at the expense of not brining back some key contributors, including Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Amik Robertson.

Detroit's defense is a unit that added talent in the secondary, but only on short-term deals.

Christian Izien and Roger McCreary are not household names, but may have the potential to earn lucrative new contracts, if they are able to have a positive impact on Detroit's defense in their inaugural campain with their new team.

Many are praising Detroit for being able to sign Cade Mays to fill the center position. General manager Brad Holmes had indicated on a couple of occasions the team could still utilize Tate Ratledge at the center position.

Now, that only appears likely if Mays is injured.

The Minnesota Vikings were praised, even getting the nod by one analyst as the NFL team that improved the most since the start of free agency.

"The Vikings. Forgive the simplicity, but a team's biggest offseason change is going from zero starting-caliber quarterbacks to one starting-caliber quarterback," Seth Walder writes. "That's what the Vikings accomplished, moving them from a noncontender to a team with a real shot at the postseason."

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