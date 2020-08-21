Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 4 Live Blog

As training camp has progressed, Detroit is now at the point of working in some actual situational football and assessing pertinent roster battles.

“Big week for us here, getting in to some situational football, some third down which is great, plus on top of that we get to build into practice a little bit more, we get to expand the length that we’re out on the field which is good. We start to increase our stamina as we progress into a little bit more football. Should be good, should be a good week. We’re excited about it and ready to roll," Patricia said Thursday.

This week has seen Matthew Stafford and the offense build upon their chemistry from last season.

It's as if the offensive side of the football has picked up where they left off prior to Stafford's injury.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has stated the tight end unit must contribute more this season.

On Thursday, both T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James made plays early. Even undrafted rookie free agent Hunter Bryant has demonstrated that he belongs.

Punter competition

"As far as the two punters, I think they’ve both done an outstanding job. I think they both have extremely outstanding leg talent. Jack (Fox) was here with us last year, and we saw his ability, the ball just explodes off his foot just when he drives into it. Certainly with (Arryn) Siposs, a guy that’s a little bit older even though he’s just coming out of college, very calm, another really strong leg, very consistent. I think for both of those guys they’re doing a great job," Patricia said Thursday.

