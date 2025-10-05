Detroit Lions Get Unfortunate News about LT Taylor Decker
The Detroit Lions have reportedly downgraded left tackle Taylor Decker, ahead of the team's Week 5 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to multiple reports, the veteran lineman is now doubtful to suit up due to his shoulder injury.
Decker has been forced to miss a significant amount of practice time due to the lingering effects of a shoulder injury that he had offseason surgery on.
Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was asked this week what he makes of the situation the former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman has been dealing with to start the 2025 season.
"Again, it’s about the team and he prepares to get ready. It’s a good thing that he’s a veteran. He’s seen a lot of stuff, so he’s got to do a lot of film study to be ready for the game," said Morton. "So, I think it gives everybody confidence when you know he’s going to be ready on gameday.”
This week, the team made the decision to elevate offensive lineman Devin Cochran from the practice squad. Penei Sewell could move to left tackle as well for the first time this season.
Decker admitted he has been tough at times to deal with due to his strong desire to play. He credited the team's medical personnel department for managing his injury in the best way possible.
"When you have to do stuff over and over by yourself, it's just like, 'Ugh. So boring.' Because you're so used to being part of a team and doing it with your guys. But I'm in all the meetings, I'm in the walkthroughs, I do my running stuff that I need to do, and I'm out at practice, watching practice," Decker told reporters. "And then, for me, if I get to be out there on gameday, I know that's coming every week."
Jared Goff credited his left tackle for keeping him clean the past few weeks. Detroit has not allowed a sack the past three games.
"He’s been so dang good, man, he really has. Him battling through what he’s been dealing with has been awesome to watch him go through," said Goff. "Not awesome to see him go through it, but awesome to see him fight through it, I guess. He’s been doing great. He’s been playing well, and he’s been doing good."
Decker noted he feels he could be playing better, if he was healthy.
"I do think I'm playing well, but the frustrating thing for me is I think I could play better if I felt better. That's the thing. Yeah, I think the performances have been pretty good," Decker said. "But, for me, the frustrating thing is I have my own personal standards, and when you're not at 100%, it's hard to meet those, which is frustrating."