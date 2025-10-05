All Lions

Detroit Lions Get Unfortunate News about LT Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions offensive lineman downgraded against Bengals.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) waits to take the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) waits to take the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have reportedly downgraded left tackle Taylor Decker, ahead of the team's Week 5 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to multiple reports, the veteran lineman is now doubtful to suit up due to his shoulder injury.

Decker has been forced to miss a significant amount of practice time due to the lingering effects of a shoulder injury that he had offseason surgery on.

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was asked this week what he makes of the situation the former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman has been dealing with to start the 2025 season.

"Again, it’s about the team and he prepares to get ready. It’s a good thing that he’s a veteran. He’s seen a lot of stuff, so he’s got to do a lot of film study to be ready for the game," said Morton. "So, I think it gives everybody confidence when you know he’s going to be ready on gameday.”

This week, the team made the decision to elevate offensive lineman Devin Cochran from the practice squad. Penei Sewell could move to left tackle as well for the first time this season.

Decker admitted he has been tough at times to deal with due to his strong desire to play. He credited the team's medical personnel department for managing his injury in the best way possible.

"When you have to do stuff over and over by yourself, it's just like, 'Ugh. So boring.' Because you're so used to being part of a team and doing it with your guys. But I'm in all the meetings, I'm in the walkthroughs, I do my running stuff that I need to do, and I'm out at practice, watching practice," Decker told reporters. "And then, for me, if I get to be out there on gameday, I know that's coming every week."

Jared Goff credited his left tackle for keeping him clean the past few weeks. Detroit has not allowed a sack the past three games.

"He’s been so dang good, man, he really has. Him battling through what he’s been dealing with has been awesome to watch him go through," said Goff. "Not awesome to see him go through it, but awesome to see him fight through it, I guess. He’s been doing great. He’s been playing well, and he’s been doing good."

Decker noted he feels he could be playing better, if he was healthy.

"I do think I'm playing well, but the frustrating thing for me is I think I could play better if I felt better. That's the thing. Yeah, I think the performances have been pretty good," Decker said. "But, for me, the frustrating thing is I have my own personal standards, and when you're not at 100%, it's hard to meet those, which is frustrating."

John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

