Why Taylor Decker Should Return for One Final Season

Taylor Decker might have his best years behind him, but it’d still be wise for the Detroit Lions to make a push to bring him back for one more season.

While Decker may ultimately decide to retire after battling through a variety of injuries in recent years, the veteran left tackle still provides something Detroit cannot easily replace: stability at one of the most important positions in football.

Even at 32 years old, he remains a reliable blindside protector for quarterback Jared Goff, and that continuity matters for a team with serious Super Bowl aspirations. And that hunt for a Super Bowl ring should equally motivate Decker to return for one final season.

Additionally, Decker still had some solid numbers last year, especially as a pass-blocker. He allowed just two sacks and three quarterback hits all season long, and for his efforts, he earned a 69.5 pass-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

And beyond the measurable production, Decker’s strong leadership qualities cannot be overstated.

He has been a foundational piece of the tough, gritty culture established by head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

A 2016 first-round pick, Decker endured the lean years in Motown, and has played an integral role in the Lions' transformation from division cellar-dwellers to legitimate playoff contenders.

Veterans who embody an organization’s identity, like Decker, are hard to replace.

Along the way, Decker has also served as an invaluable mentor to Detroit’s younger offensive linemen, such as Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge. And it’s a given he would do the same for the team’s next homegrown offensive tackle, presumably one who is drafted in the early rounds of this April’s NFL Draft.

There’s also no surefire candidate to replace Decker on the Lions’ present roster.

At one time, Giovanni Manu, drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, was regarded as a potential replacement for the longtime Detroit offensive lineman. Yet, he has appeared in just four total games and has yet to demonstrate he’s ready for a full-time role.

Counting on him — or an untested rookie — without veteran insurance would be a sizeable gamble for a team currently in its championship window.

Decker may not be in his prime anymore, but contenders typically prioritize dependability over unnecessary risks. It’s yet another reason why it’d be worth it for the organization to attempt to coerce the veteran left tackle to return for one final season.

Lions fans would love to have Decker back for one final stab at a Super Bowl run, and it’d definitely be worth his time.