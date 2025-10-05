Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Cincinnati Bengals?
The Detroit Lions hit the road Sunday to face the Zac Taylor-led Cincinnati Bengals.
Detroit is coming off a 34-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Bengals (2-2) were defeated by the Denver Broncos last week, 28-3.
Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 5 matchup with Cincinnati.
The Detroit Lions have what appears to be a golden opportunity to finish 3-0 against the AFC North during their early season stretch against the division. After vanquishing the Ravens and Browns, Detroit will face a Cincinnati team without starting quarterback Joe Burrow.
Detroit's defense has been solid in recent weeks, and will be the key for defeating the Bengals and their talented array of playmakers. By putting pressure on Jake Browning, the Lions can neutralize the impact of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Offensively, Jared Goff and company should be in position to exploit the Bengals' defensive struggles. By limiting big plays and getting after Jake Browning, the Lions should be in position to win comfortably on the road.
Lions 38, Bengals 20
Cincinnati, which has dropped two straight contests, has fallen on hard times and now gets the chance to square off with the red-hot Lions Sunday. Detroit, meanwhile, is looking to record its fourth straight victory.
The Bengals will be without their star quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three months with a Grade 3 turf toe injury.
Additionally, Cincinnati is averaging just 15.3 points per game – the third-lowest points per game average – and is allowing nearly 30 points a game (29.8).
Plus, the Bengals have permitted the third-most yards through the air this season (1,048). It should lead to a productive day for Jared Goff and Detroit's passing attack, which has produced the second-most passing touchdowns thus far this season (nine).
All of this leads me to believe Dan Campbell’s squad will walk out of Cincinnati sitting at 4-1 on the young season.
Lions 34, Bengals 17
The Detroit Lions are catching the Bengals after they were recently dominated by the Denver Broncos.
Without Joe Burrow, the excitement level for this contest has diminished. Detroit and its fans are expected to take over Paycor Stadium.
Detroit’s defense should make it another long afternoon for backup quarterback Jake Browning.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having an MVP-caliber season, and his connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown is must-watch on a weekly basis.
Detroit continues to handle its business and puts away another weaker opponent.
DJ Reader and David Montgomery are going to want to have special performances this week.
Lions 31, Bengals 20
On paper, this game should not be close. The Lions are favored by two scores for good reason. Cincinnati is down star quarterback Joe Burrow, and Jake Browning did not inspire confidence last weekend for the Bengals.
They have lost their last two games by a combined 58 points, and squeaked by the Browns in Week 1. All of this leads to a strong belief in the Lions on Sunday.
The biggest question becomes how to contain Ja'Marr Chase, but it will be hard for Chase to do much if the Bengals’ pass-blocking cannot fend off Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and the defensive front.
This game is likely over by half, and David Montgomery puts up 100 rushing yards in his return home. Plus, Amon-Ra St. Brown adds another touchdown to his prolific start for good measure.
Lions 38, Bengals 13