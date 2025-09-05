Q&A: Detroit Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa 'Can't Wait' For Debut
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has made steady progress, since he stepped foot at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
He had the opportunity to absorb information like a sponge and welcomed learning from the team's veterans, including former Detroit wideout Tim Patrick.
After a solid training camp, the third-round pick is now continuing to grow from meetings, tough coaching from Scottie Montgomery and from observing how Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams operate on a daily basis.
Following practice, Lions OnSI caught up with the 23-year-old to learn how he is feeling about his NFL debut, what his pregame routine consists of and his thoughts about playing with Jared Goff.
*Questions and answers have been edited lightly for length and clarity
What is your overall excitement heading into your first NFL game?
Isaac TeSlaa: Man, I can't wait. It's been a dream of mine, obviously, my entire life. Especially, you know, to play in Lambeau. The environment there is just unbelievable. To have that as my first game, I mean, it's really just a dream. A dream come true.
When you reflect on training camp overall, did it live up to what you had previously thought it would be, and how did it go from your perspective?
TeSlaa: It was really just a time of growth for me to kind of figure out who I am as a receiver, how I fit into this offense. Really, just how I can help out the team, whether it's on offense, or on special teams, just finding my role. I think it was a great time for me to grow and find my role on this team.
What are your overall thoughts on the opportunity that you're going to have to be involved in this offense? Dan Campbell has said the team is going to take advantage of your skills and use you early in your career.
TeSlaa: When the opportunity comes for me to go out on the field and make a play, I'm just going to make sure I do all my preparation work, so I'm ready to get out there. And if the ball's ever thrown my way to make a play. Or outside of that, just making sure I'm doing my job.
We got the chance to see you in training camp, working mostly with the second-string unit. How's practice been, and how's it been matching up against Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed and the defensive backs on this roster?
TeSlaa: Even during training camp and stuff, when we did one-on-ones I was working against the ones. Obviously you know, I got some reps with the first-team as well. You know, we're doing a lot of scout team stuff right now. So, there's been a couple of good-on-good periods, but mostly scout team stuff right away."
What's the next step for you over the next couple of weeks in your development?
TeSlaa: The biggest thing for me is always, just watching the guys ahead of me. How they work and just learning from them. Obviously, in the meeting rooms, listening to coach Montgomery. And then when I get home, we always cut ups to look through. I'm studying DB's, the defense, kind of their tendencies and stuff like that.
Do you have a set pregame routine that you like to do to get you in the flow or to get into the type of rhythm you want to be in?
TeSlaa: Play some music and drink some caffeine.
What kind of music gets you hyped up?
TeSlaa: I'm a big classic rock guy. And then sometimes, I'll listen to Brandon Lake, a good Christian artist. Just, you know, getting me in the right mindset.
Catching balls from Jared Goff, what's your impression of him? A 10-year veteran. It feels like a guy that has control of it all and now has mastered this offense.
TeSlaa: Yeah, absolutely. That would be the first thing I would say is just the command of the huddle that he has. He's extremely knowledgeable. Even when he's making checks at the line, you can tell, he knows exactly what's going on with the defense. I think that's what you want as a quarterback. Someone who really knows everything about not only the offense, but the defense and can, you know, be a great leader for us. Obviously, he's a captain. So, I think that's just a testament to who he is as a person and a quarterback.