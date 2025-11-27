Campbell's Gambles Crush Lions Hopes Against Packers in 31-24 Loss

The Detroit Lions were seeking to avenge an earlier Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers at the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

Prior to the game, their was a renewed sense of hope from supporters and pundits, due to the surprising news Frank Ragnow had made the decision to come out of retirement to re-join the team that made him a first-round pick back in 2018.

The annual football tradition in Detroit has special meaning for head coach Dan Campbell and the young roster, who were able to break a losing streak on Thanksgiving last season.

"This is special, this is a special, special time and it's something that not all players get to do in this league," Campbell said during a pregame interview with Lions flagship radio. "Play these types of games, this late in the year, on Thanksgiving Day. It's special to be a part of."

Detroit's defense struggled with the explosive capabilities of the Packer's offense all afternoon and the Lions needed unsung heroes to step up after suffering another unfortunate injury early in the game.

After 60 minutes of action, the Green Bay Packers were able to outlast the Lions, who again were too aggressive in their decision-making on fourth-down.

Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 31-24 loss against their division rival.

Defensive first quarter

The Lions won the opening coin toss and elected to defer.

Green Bay was able to run a 12-play drive on their first offensive possession, but settled for a field-goal after Detroit's defense clamped down.

Detroit's offense struggled on their first two offensive possessions. Jared Goff was pressured and the offense was not able to extend drives.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Lions gain momentum early in second quarter

Without their top receiver, Detroit relied on Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs early in the second quarter.

Packers wideout Dontayvion Wicks was deemed to have kept both feet down in the end zone, giving Detroit's rival their first touchdown of the afternoon.

After falling behind 10-0, the Lions were able to march down the field on a 10-play, 65-yard drive.

Williams caught a 22-yard reception over the middle and Gibbs led the way on the ground. David Montgomery capped off the near seven-minute drive with a three-yard rush on a direct snap.

Jameson Williams steps up

With St. Brown exiting the game and initially being ruled questionable to return, the Lions were forced to rely on other contributors in the passing game. Detroit struggled early and did not complete a pass in the first quarter, but Jameson Williams was able to step up and help the offense.

Williams had the team's first reception of the game in the second quarter, which was a 22-yard strike. Tom Kennedy also contributed on the team's first scoring drive with a 23-yard snag up the seam.

The wideout would make an even bigger contribution late in the first half, as he broke a tackle on a screen pass and sprinted 25 yards for a touchdown to pull the Lions within three at the half.

Dan Campbell's aggression is not rewarded

Detroit's fifth-year head coach continues to be aggressive in his decision-making on fourth-down. On an early drive in the second half, Campbell decided to rush the football twice unsuccessfully with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Green Bay's defense was able to quickly get into the backfield, forcing the turnover on downs.

At midfield, the Packers were able to stuff Gibbs on fourth-down, taking the ball over at their own 49-yard line.

The Packers were able to capitalize and extended their lead to 24-14. Love was able to connect deep with Watson on a 51-yard bomb, beating cornerback Amik Robertson.

Early in the fourth-quarter, Campbell elected not to kick a field-goal trailing by a score of 31-21, opting instead to go for it. Unfortunately, Goff could not connect with Williams, forcing a turnover on downs.

Rookie wideout takes advantage of playing time

After falling behind by 10, Detroit's offense marched right down the field on their next offensive possession.

Goff was able to scramble for a gain of 24 yards early in the drive.

The veteran signal-caller capped off the five-play, 71-yard drive by finding rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa open in the end zone for a 17-yard reception. Detroit's response trimmed the Packers lead to 24-21.

Detroit's third-round pick has earned more playing time the last few weeks, but took advantage of Kalif Raymond not suiting up due to an ankle injury with a touchdown in his first Thanksgiving touchdown.

