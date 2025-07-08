Aidan Hutchinson Reveals Lessons Learned from Lions Leadership
Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson has had a sterling start to his NFL career. He’s amassed 28.5 sacks, 199 pressures and 133 quarterback hurries in 39 career games, quickly becoming one of the league’s very best pass-rushers.
Yet, according to the University of Michigan graduate himself, he’s far from a finished product.
He admittedly might have achieved “35-40 percent” of his full potential prior to being taken No. 2 overall by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. And nearly four years into his pro career, he believes he still hasn’t reached his ceiling as a player.
“If you think of my entire potential, there’s still more to go. There’s still things to learn. I always believe that about myself,” Hutchinson told CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on the “With the First Pick” podcast. “And people liked to put that mark on me coming out of the draft, of being a high-floor, low-ceiling (player). But, I think I’ve proved that there is a lot more to come every single year. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to year four and continuing to go up on my percentages for my achieved potential.”
The former Wolverines defender was off to a dominant start in 2024. Through six games, he had generated an NFL-best 7.5 sacks, 17 QB hits and 45 pressures. His season, however, came to a crashing halt in Week 6 when he suffered a fractured tibia and fibula against the Dallas Cowboys. Due to the injury, he proceeded to miss the remainder of the Lions’ NFC North-winning campaign.
After going through an extensive rehabbing process, Hutchinson is confident he's ready to go for the 2025 season.
“I’m exactly where I need to be,” the Pro Bowl pass-rusher expressed. “You know, every year, I’ve been able to improve on my own personal physical attributes, along with the mental ones. So, I feel like every year I take a step (forward). And despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot where I need to be going into year four.”
In his time in Detroit, Hutchinson has had the opportunity to be molded by several first-class leaders, including Lions head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes and special assistant Chris Spielman. The Michigan native believes they've each played a vital role in shaping the identity of the team and turning the Lions into winners.
“I feel like Brad (Holmes), Dan (Campbell), Chris (Spielman), all those guys, what they focus on in the draft is finding guys who want to compete and they want to get better,” Hutchinson said. “And I think if you look at all our draft classes and you watch, you go turn on the tape and watch our practice, you watch me, Penei (Sewell) on that offensive line, it’s a battle every single day and it’s really a competition for who wins the day. And that’s how it always is. And if you have that, you get constant growth and constant progression on your team. And we find ourselves in a position now to be contending, and that’s ultimately where every team wants to be.”
Hutchinson continues to grow as a player every single season. And now heading into his fourth NFL campaign, he believes he's much better equipped to handle the mental challenges of the game.
“I feel like I have learned so much and grown so much mentally. And it wasn’t very easy a lot of the time and you go through this maturity and evolution throughout your career. And still, I’m only going into year four, and I know there’s still going to be more things to learn,” Hutchinson said. “But, I think of these first few years, when there’s a big play that needs to be made, when the clock is ticking and somebody needs to make a play, I feel like now more than ever I embrace that, whereas I didn’t quite embrace it as much as I do know my rookie year. I didn’t really understand it, just it’s hard, you’re a first-rounder, people expect the world out of you and you kind of have to grow into the role of being that guy. Now we’re here, full force, ready to go.”