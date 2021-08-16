Inside Allen Park: Levi Onwuzurike Will 'Start Rolling' This Week

The Detroit Lions will begin their preparations to face the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

The Detroit Lions will start to acclimate their 2021 second round NFL pick into training camp this week.

Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has been mostly limited at his first NFL training camp, but will ramp up his workload throughout the week.

Last week, head coach Dan Campbell noted that Onwuzurike had seen specialists to address his back ailments

"I mean, he’s hungry. He’s mad at us that we sent him to somewhere else. He wants to practice, man," Campbell said. "And you love that about him. But also, hey, let’s take it as it comes and when he’s ready, he’s ready. If he’s not, he’s not. That’s all right, too, right now."

Onwuzurike, along with rookie nose tackle Alim McNeill, are expected to contribute to Detroit's ailing defensive line.

"He will get in a couple of team reps and then we’ll start to progress him," Campbell said in his pre-practice media session Monday. "So hopefully then tomorrow he gets a little bit more and we’re on the up and up. So this is kind of the week we were waiting on Levi to start rolling here. Everything checked out, so it’s time to get him his work."

General observations from Monday's practice