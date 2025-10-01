All Lions

Detroit Lions Place Veteran Cornerback on Injured Reserve List

Detroit Lions will without their veteran defensive back for the next four games.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half against the Browns
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half against the Browns / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have made the decision to place veteran cornerback D.J. Reed on the injured reserve list.

After injuring his hamstring against the Cleveland Browns, the 28-year-old was carted off the field.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week it was a very close decision whether or not the team would place Reed on an injury list.

The former New York Jets defensive back must now miss the team's next four games, including against the Bengals, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Vikings. The earliest he could return is the team's road contest against the Washington Commanders.

On the play he was injured, Reed still was seen still working to make the tackle, something Campbell appreciated.

“It’s the way he’s wired. That’s the type of guy he is. Look, you can see the type of player on the tape. You have a pretty good idea of what he’s made of. You do enough leg work. But his style of play, when you watch him play, you know that he’s a great fit for us, and that just shows everything you need to know," said Campbell. "That to him is more important to him than his own body, is making a play for his teammates.

"He doesn’t want to let the guys down, he needs to make a play, and something comes of that. I know you’re already going to ask, he’s going to be down for a while," Campbell added. "But the good news is this is not a season-ender. We will get him back it looks like, so that’s the good news. He’s a stud.”

Defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend expressed team still has a high confidence level in other defensive backs on the roster, including Rock Ya-Sin, Amik Robertson and Khalil Dorsey.

"I just think from the beginning, even when we're in camp, we always talk about that it is going to take all of us," said Townsend. "How much, or every day after the practice we just talk about, 'It's always about us.' Just the mindset of of us being pros is, 'Hey, when it is your opportunity, go make the most of it.' So, I think we were kind of built that way from the beginning.

"We take everything rep personal. If you're in there or you're not, you got to receive it like it's yours. And now, those guys are getting some opportunities to go play on Sunday."

