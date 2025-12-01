Detroit Lions Make Very Unfortunate Decision on CB Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions will not have the services of second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold for the foreseeable future.

According to multiple reports, the former first-round draft pick has been placed on the injured reserve list after injuring his shoulder.

Arnold recently missed action dealing with a concussion.

It has now been updated Arnold will undergo surgery, ending his 2025 season.

Detroit's next five opponents are the Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Vikings and Bears.

Earlier this season, Arnold was feared to be lost for a significant period of time with a shoulder injury, but was able to return after receiving positive second-opinions.

Detroit has shuffled their secondary rotation all season due to various injuries, including utilizing Rock Ya-Sin and Nick Whiteside.

Amik Robertson is also a versatile defensive back that is seeking to rebound after a challenging game against the Green Bay Packers.

Currently, Detroit is on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff chase. The loss to the Packers, combined with others above the Lions in the playoff chase winning, has made it even more challenging for Dan Campbell's squad to earn a spot in the postseason.

Part of Detroit's struggles defensively has been the lack of forcing turnovers recently and uncharacteristic errors at untimely moments in games.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked during his weekly talk with local reporters if there is something that has to be fixed with the cornerback rotation to avoid penalties for the number of personnel on the field.

“No, that’s elementary, to be honest with you," Sheppard said. "And it’s totally inexcusable to have 10, to have 12, to have 13. I don’t care. It's 11-on-11 football. I mean I started playing it when I was five years old, and it was simple as this. When I was six years old, I knew if I ran on the field, somebody should be running off. It doesn’t come down to, ‘Oh, the packages.’ No. If I run on, somebody should run off. Let’s use common sense and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Sheppard indicated the roster must make plays out on the field, when the opportunity presents itself.

"When we do get the (opportunity) and the ball is out, we’ve got to come up with it. We had a chance for a huge, huge play down in the red zone when D.J. Reed did a phenomenal job right there in the tight red and he got the ball out on a little double-slant concept they had going," said Sheppard. "And D.J. Reed got the ball out. We’ve got to find a way to get that ball. And I don’t care about it taking a bad bounce back turn.

"When those balls are out, they have to be ours at this point in the year. And just continue to do what they’ve done. What I don’t want is players trying to reach and go out of their realm of their responsibility to make a play," Sheppard commented further. "The plays will come to you. All year that’s how it’s been happening. There hasn’t been anybody doing anything heroic. The plays come to you and when you have those opportunities, you have to make them. It’s simple as that.”

