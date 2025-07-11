Detroit Lions Plan to Deploy Star Running Back in New Ways
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs revealed at his latest football camp that offensive coordinator John Morton has some new strategies to potentially unleash him in the offense this upcoming season.
“I have to learn the formations from being split out," Gibbs said, via the Detroit News. "I’m getting split out a lot more than I was the last two years."
The former first-round draft pick averaged over 5.5 yards per carry last season and secured 52 receptions. The potential for growth in the passing game is limitless, as the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back has been dedicated to improving all facets of his game.
New wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery indicated the coaching staff adding Tashard Choice made it easier to accept changing roles.
Choice has familiarity with Gibbs from their time at Georgia Tech. Montgomery noted many in the coaching community have tried to connect him with rising position coach, due to his unique ability to relate to players and to get the most out of them.
“Professionally, a lot of people have tried to connect me with him, to hear him coach,” Montgomery said. “So I had the ability to see him on the grass, hear him, and I just really fell in love with the way he operates. Then, I think the biggest impact he had on me was the guys that weren't the starters. They talked about how much he impacted them outside of football. ... So really, really familiar with him. I've known him for a while now. I'm happy as hell he's here.”