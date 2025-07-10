Analyst Questions Jameson Williams' Future With Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the more intriguing players on the 2025 roster, as his long-term status with the team remains uncertain.
The organization picked up his fifth-year option, ensuring they will have him under contract through at least the 2026 season. However, he does not have a long-term extension at this stage.
In a recent piece from The Athletic evaluating one player contract worth watching for every NFL team, Williams' future with the team was called into question.
Though two suspensions have impacted his time in Detroit, Williams ultimately showed that he can be a star with his performance in 2023. As a result, Pouncy noted that the Lions may not be able to match what other teams could offer him based on their current salary cap situation in 2027 and beyond.
"Williams’ time in Detroit has been a roller coaster — including a gambling suspension, a performance-enhancing substance suspension and a gun incident that was dropped. However, everything started to come together for Williams last season," wrote analyst Colton Pouncy. "He had 58 receptions for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in a loaded Detroit offense. Coaches have raved about him this offseason, though Lions GM Brad Holmes paused a bit when discussing his future with the team. The Lions might not be able to afford Williams long term if he continues on his current trajectory. His contract runs through the 2026 season, so they have time. If he’s part of the core, an extension sooner rather than later makes sense. But if they’re far off on numbers, could a trade be on the horizon in 2026?"
Detroit already has one highly paid wide receiver on roster in Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is set to begin the first of a four-year, $120 million contract extension signed last season. Along with other hefty contracts including Penei Sewell, Jared Goff and Kerby Joseph, paying Williams could be a challenge.
Williams has drawn plenty of praise this offseason for his performance in workouts, as coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator John Morton are both optimistic that the wideout could have another big season.