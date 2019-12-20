ESPN Analyst Trey Wingo Questions Firing of Jim Caldwell

ESPN analyst and morning radio host Trey Wingo questioned the firing of Jim Caldwell by the Lions organization during Wednesday's broadcast.

Caldwell was hired by former General Manager Martin Mayhew and replaced Jim Schwartz in 2014.

Looking back, Caldwell's tenure has looked more and more favorable and remarkable given that current coach Matt Patricia has only won nine games in two seasons.

After being let go by current General Manager Bob Quinn, the reasons given were that the organization wanted to take the next step forward. In two playoff appearances, Caldwell and the Lions were not able to advance.

Instead, Quinn and Patricia have not met expectations and have actually taken the team in the backwards direction the past two seasons.

Wingo acknowledged that there has been heavy scrutiny that minority coaches are not allotted the same opportunities or when given the chance, they are dismissed much too quickly.

“When people look at African American coaches and sometimes how quickly the hook has gone, this is why they question it. When Steve Wilks was fired after one season in Arizona, people are like ‘why is this happening?’ I’m not saying it’s not the right reason and the right thing to bring Matt Patricia back, and bring back Bob Quinn," Wingo said.

"But when you’ve had someone who’s had the success that Jim Caldwell has and it wasn’t enough, and you bring in a guy who’s record is nowhere near what Jim Caldwell’s was, by the way, he has a .562 winning percentage, that’s the best for a Lions head coach since Buddy Parker in the 50s. This is why people say ‘why is this happening?'”

Related

Potential Cap Casualties

David Blough on Winning: I Think Everybody Around Here Needs It

CB Darius Slay Deserves to be a Pro Bowler