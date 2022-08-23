The Detroit Lions announced their latest wave of roster decisions on Tuesday.

The roster, which started the week at 85, was reduced to 80 to comply with league rules.

It was announced that Shaun Dion-Hamilton had been released, while four players were placed on reserve lists.

These four players must miss the first four games of the 2022 NFL season, and include Jason Cabinda, Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal, who were placed on the PUP list.

Wideout Jameson Williams was placed on the Reserve/NFI list.

By next Tuesday afternoon, the team will then be required to move on from 27 more NFL players in order to cutdown to the regular season limit of 53 members on an active roster.

Tough roster decisions

The Lions must trim their roster to 53 in one weeks time.

With improved talent, the decisions awaiting the front office and coaching are going to be quite challenging over the course of the next seven days.

"I think it just goes to show what Brad's done. That’s a credit to him, the talent that he’s brought in," Campbell said. "And we’re a lot further ahead than we were last year, and I bring this up -- yeah, it’s one thing to bring in, to have more talent, but that talent makes the talent around it better.

"That’s the other thing, you kind of get an uptick there, because they’re going at each other on a daily basis. And so, when you have better talent, it makes the other talent better, and then it’s just as highly competitive, and you make bigger strides."

Among the toughest questions Campbell addressed Monday was how many roster spots were still in question at this point in camp.

"Oh, man, that’s a tough one," he replied, after pausing several seconds. "I don’t know if I gave you an answer if I would be correct. I mean, eight to 10, somewhere in there probably. It’s going to be a tough deal this year.”