Detroit Lions Release Cornerback After First Week of Camp

Lions release injured cornerback ahead of second week of training camp.

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on one of their defensive backs that was battling for a roster spot.

Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who has been in Motown since 2024, was released ahead of the second week of training camp.

Last season, he joined around the halfway point of the season and ended up a special teams contributor in the regular season finale and against the Washington Commanders in the playoffs.

During the early portion of training camp, the 27-year-old was struggling to make plays and was unable to complete practice on Saturday.

Detroit's defensive backs room has a solid mix of veterans and young players gaining experience.

The team signed Rock Ya-Sin, D.J. Reed and Avonte Maddox this offseason and recently added veteran Tyson Russell. There is a possibility Thomas-Oliver could reach an injury settlement with the team.

The move leaves the Lions with one open roster spot, as the team currently has 90 members participating at training camp.

Former cornerback out for season with torn ACL

Starling Thomas, who spent the 2023 season participating at Lions camp, will miss the 2025 season for the Arizona Cardinals after tearing his ACL.

The undrafted free agent defensive back landed with the Cardinals after being let go by the Lions.

"God is good," Thomas shared on social media. "Will always trust him in the good times and bad times. My faith and trust will not waiver."

He had previously suffered a right ACL when he played collegiately at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

