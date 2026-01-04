Detroit Lions 2026 Opponents Finalized

The Detroit Lions now know their full list of opponents for the 2026 NFL season.

Though the schedule will be released in the offseason, typically around early May, the slate of teams that the Lions will play in 2026 has been finalized at the conclusion of their 2025 NFL season.

Detroit will play each of their divisional opponents, Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota, twice with one matchup at home and one on the road. The Bears won the NFC North this season.

The Lions will also play each of the four teams in the NFC South and AFC East as part of the rotating crossover games between divisions, as well as teams that finished in the same spot of their respective division as the Lions in the NFC West, AFC South and NFC East.

Because the Lions finished in fourth place, they will play the Arizona Cardinals (NFC West), Tennessee Titans (AFC South) and New York Giants (NFC East).

Detroit will have home games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets, while going on the road to Buffalo and Miami in the AFC East. In the NFC South, the Lions will host the Saints and Buccaneers while traveling to Atlanta and Carolina.

The locations are decided on a rotating basis, as the last time the Lions were paired with the AFC East and NFC South, they played home games against Buffalo, Miami, Atlanta and Carolina and road games against New England, New York, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Detroit is also expected to play an international game in 2026, meaning they will have eight home games and eight road games along with one at an overseas venue over the course of their 17-game schedule.

The 2025 season was a surprising one for the Lions, as they went from first to worst in the NFC North. Their last-place finish was cemented by the Minnesota Vikings defeat of the Green Bay Packers. Whether the Lions win or lose against the Chicago Bears Sunday is inconsequential, as the Vikings would still be ahead of the Lions due to the head-to-head tiebreaker if both teams finished 9-8.

Detroit's 2026 schedule will feature five playoff teams, and seven total games against teams who have qualified for the postseason this year.

Here is the Lions' full list of 2026 opponents.

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans.

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals.

