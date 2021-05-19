Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands
The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents.
Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823 remaining in salary cap space.
Jared Goff aided the Lions when he agreed to convert $20 million of his $25.3 million salary to a bonus.
The move opened up $15 million in cap space, and gave the Lions enough room to sign their draft class. It also provided flexibility for general manager Brad Holmes to sign a player during the season if an injury arises unexpectedly.
In case you are curious what offensive lineman Penei Sewell's rookie contract could look like, here is an estimate based on the NFL rookie wage scale.
Sewell's rookie contract
- 2021 cap number: $4,381,649
- Signing bonus: $14,886,596
- 4-year contract total: $24,099,069
Here is a current look at the Detroit Lions salary cap numbers.
A full examination can be found at Spotrac.com.
- Adjusted Salary Cap: $197,727,427
- Active Contracts: $152,493,594
- Dead Cap: $42,674,344
- 2020 Rollover: $12,819,468
- Total (All): $195,954,604
- Total (Top 51): $175,314,604
- Est. Cap Space (All): $1,772,823
- Est. Cap Space (Top 51): $22,412,823
Dead money
- Matthew Stafford: $19,000,000
- Justin Coleman: $6,087,000
- Desmond Trufant: $6,000,000
- Jesse James: $4,287,000
- Christian Jones: $2,185,442
- Chase Daniel: $1,500,000
- Danny Shelton: $1,250,000
- Romeo Okwara: $901,668
- Kerryon Johnson: $702,490
- Joe Dahl: $250,000
- Jason Huntley: $217,734
