Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

How much salary cap space to the Detroit Lions currently have?

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents.

Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823 remaining in salary cap space.

Jared Goff aided the Lions when he agreed to convert $20 million of his $25.3 million salary to a bonus.

The move opened up $15 million in cap space, and gave the Lions enough room to sign their draft class. It also provided flexibility for general manager Brad Holmes to sign a player during the season if an injury arises unexpectedly.

In case you are curious what offensive lineman Penei Sewell's rookie contract could look like, here is an estimate based on the NFL rookie wage scale.

Sewell's rookie contract

2021 cap number: $4,381,649

Signing bonus: $14,886,596

4-year contract total: $24,099,069

Here is a current look at the Detroit Lions salary cap numbers.

A full examination can be found at Spotrac.com.

Adjusted Salary Cap: $197,727,427

Active Contracts: $152,493,594

Dead Cap: $42,674,344

2020 Rollover: $12,819,468

Total (All): $195,954,604

Total (Top 51): $175,314,604

Est. Cap Space (All): $1,772,823

Est. Cap Space (Top 51): $22,412,823

Dead money

Matthew Stafford: $19,000,000

Justin Coleman: $6,087,000

Desmond Trufant: $6,000,000

Jesse James: $4,287,000

Christian Jones: $2,185,442

Chase Daniel: $1,500,000

Danny Shelton: $1,250,000

Romeo Okwara: $901,668

Kerryon Johnson: $702,490

Joe Dahl: $250,000

Jason Huntley: $217,734

More From SI All Lions:

3 Burning Questions for Detroit Lions

PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Bottom-Tier NFL Quarterback

A Bold Prediction for D'Andre Swift in 2021

Why Ifeatu Melifonwu Can Have Earlier Success Than Jeff Okudah

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Safety Alijah Holder