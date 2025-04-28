Lions Signing Nephew of Za'Darius Smith Sparks Even More Hope
The Detroit Lions signed Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks as an undrafted rookie free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Supporters noticed the talented wideout is the nephew of veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith, sparking even more hope a reunion could occur.
In the draft, the team invested a sixth-round pick in a pass rusher, but are still doing their due diligence to make sure the roster remains talented and has competition at each position.
“We’ll keep looking. I mean, we’ll turn over every stone," said Holmes. "There are other avenues in the player acquisition process, so it doesn’t stop at the Draft, so we’ll see. But no, I mean, it’s a fair statement. But I mean, just because you don’t draft one doesn’t mean -- we had one last year at the trade deadline. But that’s not -- it’s more on the top of y’alls priority than it is on the top of our priority.”
Meeks had a 1,000-yard receiving season last year and has an opportunity to develop into a reliable receiver at the next level.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "He isn’t a polished separator in his routes, but he is physical to the football to pluck and finish (No. 2 in the FBS in 2024 with 21 contested catches). His body strength shows mid-route, over the middle and after the catch. Overall, Meeks isn’t a burner, which will limit his role at the next level, but he plays with the competitive juices, decisive movements and ball skills to be a chain-moving option."