Detroit Lions' Post-Draft Defensive Depth Chart
The NFL Draft has concluded, so it's time to reset the Detroit Lions' roster.
Now that the event is in the rearview mirror, the remainder of the offseason is a gradual ramp-up toward training camp. The Lions' training camp will open earlier than usual this year due to the team playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibition game.
With several new players, the Lions' defense under new coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will have some new faces playing pivotal roles.
Here’s an updated look at the Lions’ defensive depth chart following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Roy Lopez
Reserves: Tyleik Williams, Brodric Martin, Chris Smith
Reader gets the starting nod as the incumbent, but the free agent Lopez could play his way into the nose tackle position becoming a tight rotation. The veteran Reader has been among the best at the position in the game, but he had somewhat of a down year last season.
The addition of Williams is also interesting, as the Lions have multiple options to utilize him. His frame suggests he'll be a nose tackle to begin, but should also see some time as a three-technique with Alim McNeill expected to miss the start of the year. With two veterans ahead of him, it may be quicker to get him on the field in the other spot. However, he'll likely still be utilized in this role as well.
This offseason is a big one for Martin, who needs to demonstrate development after being little more than an afterthought for his first two seasons. Smith is a reliable player who bounced between the active roster and the practice squad, and should generate a look in camp once again.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Levi Onwuzurike
Backup: Williams
Reserves: Pat O’Connor, Mekhi Wingo, Myles Adams
Physically Unable to Perform list: Alim McNeill
With McNeill likely to be sidelined, Onwuzurike will get a big opportunity to showcase his ability as the top option at the position. As previously mentioned, Williams should factor into this discussion too and could create some unique looks on the defensive front.
Behind those two, veteran Pat O'Connor wound up playing a big role after signing with the organization during camp. Wingo suffered a season-ending injury last year but is a smart player who seems capable of contributing as he enters his second year as well.
As for Adams, training camp will allow the Lions coaching staff to get a full evaluation of him after he played a small role upon being claimed off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad late in the 2024 campaign.
Defensive end (2)
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Reserves: Ahmed Hassanein, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu, Nate Lynn, Keith Cooper Jr.
I'm leaving Hutchinson off the PUP list for now based on where he's said he's at in his recovery, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's very limited throughout the offseason program out of precaution. Opposite him, Davenport gets the starting nod due to what he's capable of when healthy.
Paschal is a reliable run defender who can be sneakily productive as a pass-rusher as well, and Muhammad is back after being one of if not the best in-season additions the team made last year. Both players provide competent veteran depth.
How Hassanein performs in training camp will be incredibly intriguing. After being a force at Boise State, the amount of time it takes for him to adapt to life in the NFL will dictate how quickly he'll be able to make an impact.
Elsewhere, Agude, Ukwu and Lynn all had strong training camp performances last year. Lynn had a sack in the one preseason game he played in before suffering a season-ending injury, so getting another look at him will be a nice benefit for the coaching staff. Cooper is an undrafted physical specimen who earned second-team All-Big 12 honors at Houston.
Linebacker (3)
Starters: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes
Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Grant Stuard, Ezekiel Turner
Reserves: Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Abraham Beauplan, DaRon Gilbert, Zach Horton
The Lions' top three remains untouched after Barnes re-signed, and as a result the team will have solid veteran leadership. Campbell proved last season he's capable of handling everything that comes with being the leader of the defense, and Anzalone remains the heartbeat of the group.
Rodriguez is another candidate to begin training camp on the PUP list depending on the stage of his recovery after suffering a torn ACL on Thanksgiving. Stuard is a special teams ace who was solid in his opportunities defensively throughout his time with the Colts.
All of the team's options have solid special teams experience, which will make training camp an absolute battle for those final roster spots. With each of the reserve options having at least one year of experience with the organization, Detroit can own the fact that it has exceptional depth with this group.
Cornerback (2)
Starters: D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Amik Robertson
Reserves: Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Gavin Holmes
Reed should handle the top assignments at least to start the year, as his experience will be very beneficial for an otherwise young group. Arnold looked much more comfortable by the end of the year and should be in position to take a big step forward.
Rakestraw is one of the bigger wild cards, as injuries derailed his season before he was able to truly prove his abilities during the regular season. He had a strong training camp and preseason before multiple injuries derailed what looked to be a promising rookie campaign.
Robertson began last season as the nickel, but his performance on the boundary last year indicates that he's capable of playing either position. Maddox and Ya-Sin are veteran free agent additions who will elevate the level of competition in the room while also having valuable veteran experience.
Dorsey, meanwhile, has been called one of the best gunners in the league by the coaching staff and figures to be safe on the roster for his ability in that area. Holmes is an intriguing undrafted free agent who made life tough at Texas working opposite first-round pick Jahdae Barron.
Nickel
Starter: Robertson
Backup: Rakestraw
Reserve: Maddox, Ya-Sin
Robertson gets top billing as the incumbent veteran, but a healthy Rakestraw makes this competition interesting. There's no doubt about the physicality that both bring to the position, and their versatility gives Detroit options in the secondary.
Maddox and Ya-Sin both have experience as slot corners in their careers and should push the two returning players. It will also be intriguing to see if any of the backup safety options, such as Loren Strickland or Morice Norris, stake a claim at this job.
Safeties (2)
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Loren Strickland, Morice Norris
Reserves: Dan Jackson, Erick Hallett, Ian Kennelly
Joseph is fresh off signing a contract extension that made him the league's highest-paid safety, and he will be looking to replicate a career year in which he earned First Team All-Pro honors. Part of the reason for his success was Branch's full-time move to safety as the pair create one of the league's best secondary duos.
Strickland and Norris are both undrafted free agents from last season who were good enough to stick with the organization, but now both must fend off seventh-round pick Jackson and Grand Valley State standout Kennelly.
As for Jackson, the Georgia product offers immediate special teams versatility. He also can continue to develop after beginning his college career as a walk-on and really having only one full year of starting experience defensively.