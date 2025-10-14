Detroit Lions Sign Veteran CB to Practice Squad, Waive Safety
The Detroit Lions have announced a handful of roster moves, ahead of their Week 7 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Safety Loren Strickland was waived from the 53-man active roster. The team made the decision to bring back offensive lineman Kingsley Equakun and defensive lineman Chris Smith to the practice squad, days after being let go.
Also, veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller was signed to the practice squad.
According to Dolphins OnSI, "Fuller was released after missing six games in 2024 as the result of three different injuries, two concussions and a knee problem that landed him on injured reserve."
The 30-year-old was drafted by the Redskins back in 2016 in the third-round. He also has had stints with the Chiefs (2018-2019) and Commanders (2020-2023) before spending last season in Miami.
Fuller is entering his 10th season and has started 104 games since his collegiate days back at Virginia Tech. In 2024, he started 11 games for the Dolphins.
Detroit is dealing with a myriad of injuries in the secondary. Adding a veteran to the practice squad can add depth, should D.J. Reed, Avonte Maddox or Terrion Arnold need more time to recover form their injuries.
What potentially losing Brian Branch for a week means for Lions' defense
Detroit's coaching staff is not expecting defensive back Brian Branch, who will have his appeals hearing this week, to suit up after receiving word of his one-week suspension.
Dan Campbell was asked how the team would make up for losing the former second-round pick.
“He is, he’s an outstanding player for us. And so, it’s no different than when you lose guys that you really depend on and have a high production. So, the next guy’s got to step up and serve a role for us, help us out, and then it’s got to spread throughout the rest of your team, man," said Campbell. "Everybody else has got to pull a little bit more of that load.
"Between the corners and the linebackers and the D-line and offense and special teams. And so, we’ve just got to help each other out. I mean (Thomas Harper) Harp went in the other day, he didn’t play a ton, but it’s what we have seen in practice," Campbell added. "I mean, there’s some stuff in there, there’s a few things in there that are pretty encouraging. We don’t have a problem with him being in there. We’ll play with what we’ve got.”