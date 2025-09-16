Detroit Lions Signing Former Ravens WR to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions could be seeking out additional information about their next opponent.
According to ESPN, the Lions are adding wide receiver Malik Cunningham to the team's practice squad, ahead of a primetime showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the talented quarterback joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
After spending some time on the practice squad, he was promoted to the active roster in October of 2023.
Baltimore, Detroit's next opponent, made the decision to sign the Louisville Cardinals offensive weapon to their team off of the Patriots practice squad in December of 2023. During the offseason, heading into the 2024 season, Cunningham made the switch from quarterback to wide receiver.
Detroit could gleam as much information as possible from a player who has spent a little more than a year with the AFC powerhouse. Also, the team needs a player to give the defense scout team looks, to help prepare for Lamar Jackson, a player that has torced the Lions on the ground in the past.
It was also reported the team is adding veteran tight end Ross Dwelley to the practice squad.
Reducing pressure
Dan Campbell was asked on Monday how much a win takes the pressure of a coach, especially with how much negative attention the Lions faced after losing to the Packers.
“Certainly that always feels good. It’s just get the first win of the season. Just get the first win, get that one behind you and now let’s go. I think there’s always something really -- every win is special, but there’s something really special about getting your first win and just get it under your belt," said Campbell. "So, I think that’s big, but as far as, I just keep mentioning this , it’s such a long season and you’ve got to just get better every week and you can’t worry about (noise)."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach coach recalled a time the Saints started 0-2 before rattling off nine straight wins.
"You think of these things that you know it’s going to take to improve, everything we talked about: communication, the fundamentals, the technique, schematically where do I fit into this, what is my job per the look. And you focus on that and the byproduct is winning and you just keep getting a little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better," said Campbell. "I mean, I mentioned this I think when I took this job, we had a really good team at New Orleans and we started 0-2 and it was like the sky was falling.
"But, we kept getting better and better and better and all of a sudden, you rattle off nine in a row. So, you can’t worry about all this other stuff, you just worry about getting better," Campbell added. "Our guys did that, we came back to work and that’s what this League is. It’s about one play here, one play there and maximizing your opportunities. And you can’t get down in the dirt, you can’t listen to the outside noise and if the stress is too much, you don’t belong in this business. This is the greatness about the competition and making it right.”