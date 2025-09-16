What Lions Snap Counts Against Bears Reveal
Here is a breakdown of the Detroit Lions' snap distribution in Sunday's 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears, with insight on what it could mean for the team moving forward ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (56) 95%
- Kyle Allen — (3) 5%
The Lions were able to get Goff off the field a series early after a solid five-touchdown performance. Kyle Allen didn't get to sling the ball around, but he was able to come in and lead for a series. He'll stay sharp, just in case the Lions ever need him in a big moment.
Running backs
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (33) 56%
- David Montgomery — (23) 39%
- Craig Reynolds — (3) 5% 19 special teams snaps (59%)
- Jacob Saylors — 19 special teams snaps (59%)
The Lions' run game looked much like its traditional self in Sunday's game, as they were able to open up some run lanes and Gibbs and Montgomery made some big plays. Craig Reynolds also got a few chances late in the game, while Saylors remains a kick return specialist and special teams ace.
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams — (52) 88%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (50) 85%
- Kalif Raymond — (32) 54% — Five special teams snaps (16%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (17) 29% — Eight special teams snaps (25%)
- Dominic Lovett — (3) 5%
Williams out-snapped St. Brown for the second game in a row, though by only two snaps. St. Brown reminded fans just how elite he is, as well as how strong his connection is with Jared Goff. TeSlaa saw a moderate snap increase in Week 2, up to 17 after three in his debut. With another one-handed catch to his name, the young wideout keeps producing and should see another uptick against the Ravens.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (50) 85% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Brock Wright — (31) 53% — 16 special teams snaps (50%)
- Shane Zylstra — Three special teams snaps (9%)
Wright was more of a target in the passing game for the Lions, as he hauled in three catches and a touchdown. Zylstra left the game and did not return after an injury in the first half, and his prognosis could trigger a potential move for the Lions' roster in the coming week.
Offensive line
- Christian Mahogany — (59) 100% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Tate Ratledge — (59) 100% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Penei Sewell — (56) 95% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Taylor Decker — (56) 95%
- Graham Glasgow — (56) 95%
- Kayode Awosika — (4) 7% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Giovanni Manu — (3) 5% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Kingsley Eguakun — (3) 5% — Eight special teams snaps (25%)
With only eight active linemen, two had to play the entirety of the game even with its blowout nature. Detroit left Mahogany and Ratledge in, allowing them to get the extra series as they continue their developmental journeys. Awosika played one snap as a jumbo tackle, while Manu and Eguakun got their first taste of NFL regular season action on offense late in the game.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (57) 84%
- Mekhi Wingo — (37) 54%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (36) 53% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)
- Roy Lopez — (31) 46% — Three special teams snaps (9%)
- Tyleik Williams — (25) 37% — Two special teams snaps (6%)
- DJ Reader — (24) 35%
- Marcus Davenport — (23) 34% — Three special teams snaps (9%)
- Pat O’Connor — (21) 31% — 24 special teams snaps (75%)
Mekhi Wingo getting as many snaps as he did after being out last week is very encouraging. There were some good things that Wingo put on tape during his opportunities last season, and he could be a nice role player if he continues developing. Williams had two passes defensed, while Hutchinson, Muhammad and Davenport all had sacks. Davenport's departure with injury is concerning given his career history, but the Lions are currently waiting on a second opinion to determine his status.
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone — (60) 88% — One special teams snap (3%)
- Jack Campbell — (60) 88% — Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Derrick Barnes — (53) 78% — 16 special teams snaps (50%)
- Zach Cunningham — (9) 13% — 19 special teams snaps (59%)
- Grant Stuard — (6) — 23 special teams snaps (72%)
- Monty Rice — 19 special teams snaps (53%)
Detroit continues to lean on its top three at this position, with Cunningham and Stuard getting some work late on defense. Rice was a practice squad elevation who essentially held the same role that Anthony Pittman did last week when he was elevated. Teams can elevate players up to three times, so we'll see if the Lions stick with Rice. Trevor Nowaske's health could also be a deciding factor in whether or not Rice is elevated going forward.
Cornerbacks
- D.J. Reed — (60) 88%
- Terrion Arnold — (60) 88% — One special teams snaps (3%)
- Amik Robertson — (34) 50%
- Avone Maddox — (20) 29% — Eight special teams snaps (25%)
- Khalil Dorsey — (8) 12% — 11 special teams snaps (34%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (8) 12% — 16 special teams snaps (50%)
Terrion Arnold didn't grade out the best via Pro Football Focus, but there were some good moments in his second game of his sophomore season. He nearly had his first-career interception on multiple occasions, including one that was called back. Robertson continues to be the primary option as the nickel cornerback.
Safeties
- Brian Branch — (59) 87% — Four special teams snaps (12%)
- Kerby Joseph — (48) 71% — Two special teams snaps (6%)
- Daniel Thomas — (9) 13% — 18 special teams snaps (56%)
Kerby Joseph was a late addition to the injury report last week, and looked to be limping at times throughout the early stages. However, he had a nice interception and joined Branch in what was a good effort by the team's safeties. Daniel Thomas was able to play and contribute despite currently dealing with a broken hand.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 18 special teams snaps (56%)
- Jack Fox — 12 special teams snaps (38%)
- Hogan Hatten — 12 special teams snaps (38%)