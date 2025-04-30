New OL Has Lion Tattoo on Forearm: 'Lions Are King of the Jungle'
New Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge has a unique tattoo that fits perfectly with his new team.
On his forearm, the Georgia product has an tattoo. Now, he will represent that image with the team that drafted him 57th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. Upon being selected, he termed it a full-circle moment
“Yeah, there is actually a tattoo of a lion on my forearm," Ratledge said. "That kind of came full circle and I didn’t even process that until now, but I mean, just a little bit of foreshadowing, I guess.”
He's eager to help the Lions remain atop the NFC North after back-to-back division titles. Ratledge got the tattoo around a year ago, and did so to symbolize his mentality.
“I mean, I think lions are the king of the jungle for a reason. Just their mentality, their attitude, the way they go about their whole life," Ratledge said. "I mean, I think that’s just something that I kind of attached my lifestyle to, just that mentality that is never satisfied, never quits. So, I think that’s something that ties into my life and the way I play the game.”
An efficient run-blocker at the collegiate level, Ratledge brings a sense of swagger and toughness with him. He referred to himself as a "dirtbag," a term that was also coined by Christian Mahogany due to their desire to do the dirty work to help the team win.
“I mean, I think you’ve got to have a little bit of that in you to play this game, especially this position," Ratledge explained. "I think everybody that plays this position at a high level has a little bit of that in them, some more than others, but I think everybody has got that in them. So, I think it’s a great thing to have, more than one guy, and I think they have a lot of them by watching them play.”
Ratledge had a formal meeting with the Lions at the NFL Combine in February, but did not come to visit the team on a top-30. As a result, the call came as somewhat of a surprise on the second night of the NFL draft.
However, he's admired the way Dan Campbell has helped the Lions rise into becoming Super Bowl contenders for quite some time. From afar, he's already come to appreciate the team's trademark grit.
“I mean, I’ve always been a fan of coach (Dan) Campbell and the way he runs his program, just seeing what he has to say, how he runs this team, the way his offensive line plays," Ratledge said. "Just everything about the way he runs this team, I feel like, is a great fit.”
Coming from Georgia, where the program won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022, Ratledge knows what is required of a winning team. He believes he can apply those concepts to the professional level and help the Lions elevate their current level of success.
Part of his acclimation will be competing for a starting spot. The Lions will have one vacancy from last year due to Kevin Zeitler's departure, and the meritocracy that the team utilizes will allow him a fair chance at earning a place up front.
Ratledge was predominately a right guard in college, which is the spot being vacated by Zeitler. If he's able to acclimate quickly, he could be in a position to help the team quickly.
“I’m here to do whatever helps the team win. I’m a team player through and through. They need me to kick out at tackle, I’ll go kick out at tackle," Ratledge said. "They need me to be an X receiver and run go balls, I can do that. I think it’s down to what they need me to do and what they see me as. And then like I said earlier, I just want a chance to compete and a chance to go out there and do my best every day. That’s really all I’m into right now.”
Ratledge has also had the opportunity to show off his grit, having played through ankle surgery during his senior season at Georgia. He explained that doing so exemplified his passion for the game.
“I think, my teammates, the passion we all have for the game, how close we have gotten, the connection we have. I mean, I’ve got multiple guys I have played with that are going to be in my wedding. So, I think the love I have for those guys, the love I have for that team, the love I have for football, is what pushed me to play through being hurt or something not feeling great. So, it was always just important for me to get out there for those guys, especially if I knew that they needed me out there.”