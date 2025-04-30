All Lions

Kerby Joseph Contract Extension Details Explored

An in-depth look at Kerby Joseph's new contract extension.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31).
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have compensated Kerby Joseph at an elite level following a 2024 season in which he cemented himself amongst the league's best at the position.

Joseph's new contract will pay him $86 million over four years, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. This comes on the heels of a season in which he led the NFL with nine interceptions and earned First Team All-Pro honors as a result.

In 2025, Joseph will be in the final season of his rookie contract. With his new deal, he will remain under team control through the 2029 season. He is the first member of the Lions' 2022 draft class to earn an extension, with Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams being among the other candidates.

Detroit exercised the fifth-year options of Hutchinson and Williams last week, ensuring that they will be under team control through the 2026 season.

Here's a breakdown of Joseph's new extension courtesy of OverTheCap, which will take effect beginning with the 2026 season.

2026

Base salary: $1,215,000
Guaranteed salary: $11,500,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,002,200
Prorated option bonus: $1,925,000
Cap number: $5,802,200
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Workout bonus: $150,000
Cap percentage: 2.0%

2027

Base salary: $1,260,000
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $2,002,200
Prorated option bonus: $5,241,000
Cap number: $9,163,200
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Workout bonus: $150,000
Cap percentage:2.9%

2028

Base salary: $1,305,000
Guaranteed salary:$0
Prorated signing bonus: $2,002,200
Prorated option bonus: $9,048,000
Cap number: $13,015,200
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Workout bonus:$150,000

2029

Base salary: $1,435,000
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $2,002,200
Prorated option bonus: $13,829,000
Cap number: $17,926,200
Per-game roster bonus: $510,000
Workout bonus: $150,000

2030 (Void year)

Base salary: Void
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Prorated option bonus:$13,829,000
Cap number: $39,102,000
Per-game roster bonus: Void
Workout bonus: Void

2031 (Void year)

Base salary: Void
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Prorated option bonus: $11,904,000
Cap number: $0
Per-game roster bonus: Void
Workout bonus: Void

2032 (Void year)

Base salary: Void
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Prorated option bonus: $8,588,000
Cap number: $0
Per-game roster bonus: Void
Workout bonus: Void

2033 (Void year)

Base salary: Void
Guaranteed salary: $0
Prorated signing bonus: $0
Prorated option bonus: $4,781,000
Cap number: $0
Per-game roster bonus: Void
Workout bonus: Void

