Detroit Lions Will Sign Veteran Quarterback to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are expected to sign a new veteran quarterback to the practice squad.
After hosting two quarterbacks at the team's Allen Park Performance Center for tryouts, veteran C.J. Beathard is expected to join Detroit's 16-man practice squad.
Detroit entered the 2025 offseason with Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen on the roster. The expectation was that Hooker, the former third-round draft pick, would beat out Allen to secure the backup job behind Jared Goff.
Unfortunately, Hooker struggled all throughout the preseason and was eventually waived.
Allen shined and was named the backup, after three-straight solid performances running Dan Campbell's offense.
Campbell's squad has typically carried two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad.
Beathard, 31, was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. As a starter, he boasts a 3-10 record.
Last season, due to multiple injuries impacting the quarterback room, the Miami Dolphins signed Beathard to the team's practice squad.
In November, the former Iowa Hawkeyes signal-caller was signed by the Jaguars off the Dolphins; practice squad.
In his seven-year career, he has appeared in 32 games, and has thrown for 3,886 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has secured 266 rushing yards and four rushing scores.
Graham Glasgow's notebook
Speaking with reporters after practice earlier this week, veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow explained further his habit of documenting a significant amount of information, including meeting notes and things he observes during games, in notebooks he has collected over the years.
"His notetaking is one of the best I’ve been around, and he really keeps all of his old notebooks from last year, they’re still stacked up there," offensive line coach Hank Fraley told reporters. "So like, all of his Green Bay notes from last year, he’s already referencing, ‘Oh, well we did this last year, are we doing this again?’ They’re so detailed, and he keeps them there for the year. That’s how him, and I would say, Ragnow were. Their books all stayed there through the years, and they just keep it going like a library for them."
Goff was asked about having a familiar face under center.
After rookie Tate Ratledge started camp at center, the coaching staff made the decision to have Glasgow become the full-time starter at center.
Prior to training camp, Frank Ragnow made the decision to end his career and retire.
"Obviously, Frank is such a great player, it's hard to replace him in any capacity. But, Graham's a great player in his own right as well, and has done a hell of a job stepping in that role, and even last year at times," said Goff. "He's been great, he really has. He's taken a lot of the responsibility on his shoulders."