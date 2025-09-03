Detroit Lions Try Out Two Quarterbacks, Three Wide Receivers
The Detroit Lions recently conducted tryouts for five players at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
According to the league's transaction report, the team worked out two quarterbacks and three wide receivers.
Among the quarterbacks the team brought in were Nathan Peterman and C.J. Beathard.
Dan Campbell recently expressed, if the team were to add a third quarterback, he would mostly covet a player he felt could run the offense, as opposed to a developmental prospect.
Peterman, 31, spent the 2024 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. It has been a couple of years since the veteran has been on an active roster.
Beathard is a former third-round draft pick (2017) and has had stints with the 49ers, Jaguars and Dolphins.
Despite having a solid receiving corps, Detroit's front office still brought in wideouts Kendric Prior, Malik Cunningham and Jerjuan Newton to tryout.
Jared Goff wants even more added responsibilities
Headed into his 10th NFL season, quarterback Jared Goff has a firm grasp of the offense and what head coach Dan Campbell wants to accomplish.
With each passing season, the veteran signal-caller keeps asking for even more responsibility and more control of what happens out on the field.
“I really try to see how much I can handle every week and I think it’s kind of - I try to ask for more, ask for more, ask for more and it’s kind of their job to governor that," said Goff. "Ultimately we’ve done a good job over the past handful of years doing that and then this year it’s kind of ramped up a little bit, which is great and I’ve owned it. I’m in my tenth year and feel like there’s certain things I can help with. And (John Morton) Johnny’s been awesome listening as well as giving me feedback when he disagrees with something that I think, and I think that’s important.”
Goff noted every season is different, but feels the team is in a great spot heading into the first game against the Packers.
"I think every year is different and you don’t know like kind of who your team’s going to be, what your offense is going to be really yet until I don’t know, Week 3, Week 4," Goff said. "You hopefully have a pretty good idea. But to be honest, no different than last year when we played the Rams Week 1, we kind of were still trying to figure out what we wanted to be and this year we’ll be somewhat of the same. Hopefully we come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, but in reality that’s kind of hard to do right away. But yeah, we want to catch up to speed as quickly as we can.”