Detroit Lions Trade Veteran Wide Receiver to Jaguars
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on one of their core wide receivers.
Tim Patrick, who had a successful first season in Motown last year, has reportedly been dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After a stint with the Denver Broncos, the Lions signed Patrick to their practice squad. With the AFC West squad, Patrick developed a reputation of being a sure-handed, reliable pass-catcher. Unfortunately, injury setbacks derailed a couple of his seasons.
The 31-year-old admittedly had a slow start to training camp this year, but was working his way back steadily. He had been working with the second- and third-team units upon his return and showcased why he was considered a very reliable third option in Detroit's offense.
Part of the reason the team felt comfortable moving on from a veteran is the play of rookie Isaac TeSlaa.
Detroit's front office made a heavy investment in the former Arkansas Razorbacks wideout, moving up 32 spots to select him with the No. 70th pick in the draft.
He worked well with veteran backup Kyle Allen, and even recorded a touchdown in three straight preseason games.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked following the team's preseason finale if there were any concerns, since the rookie did not get a lot of first-team reps with the top offensive unit during his first training camp.
“No, I feel pretty good. I mean, look, he gets those guys in one-on-ones, he gets them in practice a little bit. And our two corners, they’re good players.," said Campbell. "This isn’t like we need to go find somebody that – he’s taken reps with the ones, he’s been in there with (Jared) Goff, he’s had to run on good versus good. He’s no different than any young player.
"He’s just going to have some growing pains. He’s going to continue to get better and better. But, I’m very pleased, we’re very pleased with where he’s at after six weeks of camp because that’s really what it’s been. We just finished six weeks, so I’d say, if you took most receivers, he’d be in the upper echelon of those, as far as development," Campbell continued. "He’s – it’s pretty good. It’s not easy to develop as a receiver in this league and be ready to go, and I think there’s a place for him to help us early in this season.”
According to multiple reports, the Jaguars are sending a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Detroit.