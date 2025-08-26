Dan Campbell Reveals Who Has Developed Most as Player, Teammate
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has come a long way since he was selected in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After rehabbing from a knee injury and dealing with a couple of suspensions, the speedy wideout has bought into everything Detroit's coaching staff has been teaching and emphasizing.
As a result, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is expected to have a breakout season in 2025.
Appearing on the Greenlight Podcast with Chris Long, Lions head coach praised William's growth and development.
During training camp, Williams was noticeably stronger and preceded to showcase his improved route-running and sure-handedness.
Working with new offensive coordinator John Morton has expanded his route-tree, and the team is expected to continue to take many deep shots down the field.
The connection with quarterback Jared Goff has certainly grown, as the tandem is expected to again assist in leading the offense be among the best in the league.
Moment Campbell knew Williams had arrived
Williams did not immediately contribute consistently in Detroit's offense. But when he started to make plays, he quickly showcased why the team made him a first-round draft selection.
When asked, Detroit's popular head coach shared that the playoff push in 2023 really highlighted the growth of a player the organization is thrilled has turned things around, after a couple of early career mishaps.
"Honestly, I would probably say late in the 2023 season," said Campbell. "When we started to make our run, got into the playoffs. He made some plays at San Francisco. Really in that kind of stretch. I was like, "Okay man, he is really figuring things out. He's buying into everything. The armor has dropped. He's all-in.
"He has grown so much," Campbell continued. "No player has developed more as a player and just as a teammate as Jamo has. It's going on four years. And I'm proud of the kid, man. I love what he is made of. He does not hide it. He is who he is. But man, he is all-in with this team."
Williams has also been a willing blocker and has showcased a strong desire to improve and to do whatever it takes to help the team win games.
"He loves the guys next to him," Campbell said. "And the sucker plays hard, man. He will mix it up in the run game. He's explosive on the perimeter. And I just love where he is at right now."