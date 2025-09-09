Detroit Lions Tumble in Week 2 NFL Power Rankings
Here is a look at Week 2 NFL power rankings.
As a result of a disappointing performance and loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions were sent tumbling down the rankings this week.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 12th
Last ranking: 5th
I’m with Dan Campbell that a Week 1 loss to the Packers isn’t an emergency. This was a disaster scenario for a Lions team coming off a gutting playoff loss and losing both of its coordinators: traveling to Green Bay to face a Packers team that just traded for a generational talent at pass rusher with no idea quite how they would deploy him. While the Lions have always prided themselves on erasing such narratives, Campbell has a doctorate in the reanimation of Grit.
ESPN
Power ranking: 8th
Last ranking: 3rd
There wasn't much to celebrate during Detroit's loss, as the offense failed to score a touchdown through three quarters. However, on his first NFL reception, (Isaac) TeSlaa made a highlight-reel 13-yard touchdown catch in the final minute. The third-round rookie became the 10th player in franchise history to record a touchdown catch in his debut. The Hudsonville, Michigan, native has continued to improve as a playmaker since the start of training camp.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 14th
Last ranking: 6th
Dan Campbell’s first game since losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs did not go well. The offense was a mess. They couldn’t run it (2.1 yards per carry) or throw it (5.7 yards per attempt). And the defense didn’t notch a sack or a turnover. It’s not a good sign for the 2024 NFC North champs.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 11th
Last ranking: 7th
They looked out of sync on offense against Green Bay. The change in coordinators seemed to show up in the loss to the Packers.
For the Win
Power ranking: 10th
Last ranking: 5th
Oh brother, the offensive line that made everything work was suddenly crumpled by the Green Bay Packers with and without Micah Parsons on the field. The defensive line that got Aidan Hutchinson back sacked Jordan Love zero times and hit him only once. This did not look like a Dan Campbell team. Now we see if he can adjust without his star coordinators in tow.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 10th
Last ranking: 6th
The Lions fell apart offensively without Ben Johnson, wasting a strong all-around defensive effort in Green Bay before they didn't gat any complementary help. They must pick up those pieces fast vs. Johnson's Bears in Week 2. reliable defense with Aidan Hutchinson back.
USA Today
Power ranking: 14th
Last ranking: 9th
After losing eight assistants in the offseason, the two-time-defending NFC North champs have now also already lost more divisional games than they dropped in all of 2024. Worse, the Ben Johnson-less offense reverted to pre-Johnson ineffectiveness.