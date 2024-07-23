Detroit Lions Upgrade Training Camp Experience
The Detroit Lions and grocery retailer Meijer announced expanded elements to their longstanding partnership at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park.
After the team came within one game of winning the Super Bowl, the anticipation and excitement level for training camp has reached a point that free tickets were all claimed within hours of their release.
“We are excited to further solidify our partnership with Meijer by proudly displaying their name on our team training facility,” said Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. “As two organizations who are rooted in Michigan, it is an honor to partner on this building, which is intergral to the growth and development of our football team. The Meijer Performance Center is homebase for our athletes and a facility that exemplifies the grit and hard work that has defined the Detroit Lions. It means something extra to know that since 1934 both the Lions and Meijer have been committed to Michigan and the ‘fans’ that we share across this state.”
The expansion will include interior and exterior ‘Meijer Performance Center’ branding elements around the Allen Park building, as well as branding on the team's practice uniforms during the regular season.
“We are proud of our partnership with the Detroit Lions and the decades-long relationship we've cultivated. This collaboration is natural for us because our organizations share so much in common – from our Michigan roots to having a passion for all things Detroit and a shared commitment to strengthen our communities,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “When you partner with the Lions, you not only join a culture that celebrates its rich history, but one that also instills pride in building new traditions. We couldn’t be more excited to be the first naming rights sponsor of the Meijer Performance Center, and we look forward to another great season ahead.”
When asked by reporters, Wood expressed he sees the newly named Meijer Performance Center as the training facility for the "foreseeable future."
According to a team reporter, fans attending will be able to sit in covered bleacher seats. A new two-story VIP tent will welcome guests and distinguished invitees.