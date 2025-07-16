Detroit Lions Waive Cornerback With Injury Settlement
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on cornerback Divaad Wilson, who had been on the team's injured reserve list.
On the day the team's first-year players reported for training camp, the team came to the decision to waive the former Jaguars, Cardinals and Giants defensive back with an injury settlement.
After Frank Ragnow made the decision to retire a month ago, the team made a couple of small roster moves. Wilson was signed and undrafted free agent Gavin Holmes was waived.
Wilson's tenure in Motown was short, lasting less than 72 hours before being let go with an injury designation.
Frank Ragnow's retirement is now official
The Detroit Lions have now created one open roster spot by officially placing Ragnow on the NFL's reserve/retired list.
After contemplating his future following the conclusion of the 2024 season, the veteran center decided to end his NFL career.
After battling a foot injury that was inoperable the past couple of years, Detroit's former first round pick chose quality of life over playing professionally in the National Football League.
"I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life," Ragnow shared on social media. "The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."