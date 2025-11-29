Ragnow Fails Physical, Will Not Return to Lions

Frank Ragnow's return to the Detroit Lions is over before it could officially begin.

Just three days after the team announced that the center was coming back to rejoin the Lions out of retirement, Ragnow has failed his physical and will not suit up for the team in 2025. While conducting the physical, the Lions found a Grade 3 hamstring strain.

"Frank Ragnow reported to our facility yesterday and went through the normal process of meetings," read a statement from the team released Saturday. "Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical. The medical exam revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating for the rest of the season. For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions. Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior. He will always be a Lion."

Ragnow's return was a point of excitement for both his teammates and the fan base. After announcing his retirement in June, he had been away from the team ever since. However, with the deadline to return from the reserve-retired list being prior to the team's Week 13 game, he announced his return on Wednesday.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/0qHJXzg35t — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2025

Even amidst a crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his excitement to have the perennial Pro Bowl candidate back in the fold.

“Yeah, fired up. Fired up to get Frank back. He wants to play, he wants to be a part of it, he misses the game, he misses his teammate," Campbell said. "And so, we’re really fired up. He brings - he’s a good football player, he brings a good football player, a lot of production back to that O-line and the game itself. But he’s also a great teammate. He was one of our captains, so he brings a lot to our team.”

Without Ragnow, the Lions will be hoping for Graham Glasgow to return to health. Glasgow was out on Thursday, with Trystan Colon replacing him at the center position. The Lions' offensive line has been banged up, with one starter on injured reserve and others battling injury.

Ragnow is under contract with the team through the end of next season, meaning he could be able to return next season to the team. However, his highly anticipated return from injury will be put on hold through the end of this season.

