Did Lions Make Drastic Mistake With Veteran Offensive Lineman?
Players are able to maximize their potential and execute at their best when they are the most comfortable.
NFL teams sometimes overthink things to a degree that can be actually detrimental to the growth and development of their own players.
In speaking to Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett at the start of training camp, Detroit Lions veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow directly told the team in 2024, when he signed a three-year contract extension, he wanted to play at right guard.
Glasgow explained, via the Free Press, "I’m re-signing with the intention on playing right guard. That's my preference. Like, I really want to play right guard over left guard. He's like, ‘But would you (play left guard) if we needed you to?' And I'm like, ‘Well, I guess I would. I guess.’ But I kept reemphasizing, ‘But I would really rather not.’ And then that ended up happening. It was interesting. It was a good learning experience, but I’m happy that I don't have to do it again.”
The team decided to sign veteran Kevin Zeitler last offseason, who had vast experience and success at right guard throughout his career.
It is hard to argue the results were not easy to predict.
A player emphasizes his preferred position and then goes out and has one of his worst seasons as a professional, when asked to play at a spot he clearly did not want to play at.
In 2024, the former Michigan Wolverines lineman was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 68th-best out of 77 guards that were qualified to be graded in the league.
He had one of the worst seasons since his debut campaign, and it could have been another part of the reason the team failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
Now starting his 2025 season at right guard, the 32-year-old is much happier.
“I am so much more happy at right guard,” Glasgow explained. “I was trying to be a good guy about (switching position). I mean, you bring in somebody that just played right guard for 12 years, you kind of got to smile about it. ... But things are going good. I'm happy to be playing right guard.”