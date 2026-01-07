Is Dan Campbell Going to Call Plays Again in 2026? What We Know

The Detroit Lions' offense fell short of their overall goals this past season.

Dan Campbell predicates success as starting with a solid, consistent run game. Off of that, quarterback Jared Goff is then able to utilize more of what has made him successful, play-action passing.

Unfortunately, the team's revamped offensive line did not gel as expected and the rushing attack struggled mightily, especially against better opponents.

The former NFL tight end eventually made the decision to strip John Morton of his play-calling duties. While Campbell felt the weapons were utilized better, the team struggled to consistently execute and had plenty of empty drives at inopportune times.

At his season-ending media session, Campbell was asked if he was intrigued by the potential stability that being the permanent play-caller could provide the team.

“I mean I’m open to anything. I don’t know exactly where I’m at with that yet. I mean I guess one of the good things if I did do that, you don’t have to worry about somebody else leaving," said Campbell. "You don’t have to worry about your play-caller leaving. So, that would be one of the perks of it.

"Listen, I’m going to think through all of that, and I think I really want to do what I feel is best for the team, and that included," Campbell added. "If I believe that’s what’s best for us and I feel good about it, then I will. If I just feel like, ‘Eh,’ then I won’t do it. I won’t do it.”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) speaks with head coach Dan Campbell | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow took the diplomatic approach, when asked about the team's head man taking over play-calling duties.

"Hard to tell. I think there were overall, some games, players could always play better, right? I feel like that's how it always is. I feel like coaches always think they could coach better and play-callers would always say they can call plays better, but some games, for us, we played better," Glasgow explained. "Some games, I feel like, he called better.

"Overall, I think that it's just more effort for Campbell, and it sucks that he kind of had to deal with that, but I feel like for what we had here, he was probably the best person for the job, I guess."

Those with knowledge of the situation tell Lions OnSI Goff and Campbell grew even closer the last couple of months, as the fifth-year head coach put even more on the veteran's plate than he even would like.

Given the team played a couple of games on Thursday in December, instead of the normal Sunday schedule, the practice schedule was thrown out of sync the last month of the season.

Campbell felt the veteran quarterback handled the chaos and increased challenges exactly how he felt he would.

Working with Goff that closely was very engaging and helped the veteran coach to see how Goff views the game, and how he likes to attack the opponent.

With David Blough being the early name considered, one would reason there is appeal to having a coach on staff that is familiar with the team, the roster and who is not going to immediately bolt for a head coaching opportunity.

Campbell must weigh the benefits of coaching continuity with finding the absolute best candidate to run the offense. He is not going to sacrifice the principles he wants to see in the offense, which involves creative play-calling, a stout rushing attack and aggression when the analytics are in the team's favor.

A play-calling offensive coordinator is the ideal choice, but not the sole basis of how the decision will be made. Vital in the process is how the coach relates to players, if there is growth and consistency and the ability to adapt plans and adjust quickly.

Campbell expressed he will make the choice that is in the best interest of the team, with those in the building believing early on the new coordinator will be given the reigns

More from Detroit Lions OnSI