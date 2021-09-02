Was Letting Go of Mike Ford a Mistake?

The Detroit Lions had to make some tough decisions in cutting their roster down to 53 players Tuesday, and one of those decisions was parting ways with cornerback Mike Ford.

In his three years in the Motor City, Ford had gained some admiration from fans for his strong work ethic and ability to make an impact on special teams.

He had even made some noise in pass coverage, coming up with four passes defensed in his tenure with the Lions.

However, as training camp progressed and he was given more and more opportunities to be the first-team nickel defensive back, it was proven that he wasn't the right guy for the job.

“I think any time that you cut down the roster, you’re always looking for dependability and versatility,” defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant told reporters during training camp. “That’s the one thing about the NFL, it’s a numbers game. So the more you can do, you’re more valuable than just one roster spot.”

Ford eventually fell out of favor in that role, while undrafted rookie free agent A.J. Parker made the most of the opportunity to play the position and secured the job.

Subsequently, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes felt Ford didn't warrant a roster spot on the team's season-opening 53-man roster.

Since, the 26-year-old has been claimed by the Denver Broncos, providing the fourth-year pro with another chance to prove his worth.

Ford's solid enough to be a reserve cornerback and special teams contributor in the NFL. So, there is a distinct possibility that he makes an impact with the Broncos or another franchise at some point in 2021.

However, his time in Detroit had run out -- and rightfully so. It was time to pass the baton at cornerback to younger players, including Parker, fellow undrafted first-year pro Jerry Jacobs and 2020 undrafted free agent Bobby Price.

Don't expect Holmes & Co. to regret moving on from Ford, and if anything, the Lions did him a solid by giving him a shot to latch on with another NFL franchise.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

