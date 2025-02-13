Cornerback D.J. Reed Listed as Free Agent Lions Could Sign
The Detroit Lions will be looking to shore up multiple positions on defense this offseason. And one of those positions inevitably will be cornerback.
Carlton Davis, the team's No. 1 cornerback in 2024, is set to be an unrestricted free agent. He played well enough to be brought back by Detroit's front office. However, if the two sides fail to come to terms on a new contract, the Lions will be forced to look for a new tag-team partner for 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold.
Arnold experienced his fair share of growing pains as a rookie. In 16 games, he allowed a passer rating of 99.2 on balls thrown his way, and earned a paltry coverage grade of 50.4 from Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he failed to secure a single interception, and was penalized 10 times.
Subsequently, it is of utmost importance that Detroit pairs the Alabama product with a defensive back containing an ample amount of NFL experience.
Enter cornerback D.J. Reed, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
The 28-year-old spent the past three seasons with the N.Y. Jets, compiling 220 total tackles, including seven for loss, 32 passes defensed, two interceptions and forced fumbles each and a lone sack.
Plus, this past season, the Kansas State product logged 880 total snaps (including 501 coverage snaps and 374 run-defense snaps). He earned 70.1 PFF coverage and 71.8 PFF run-defense marks for his efforts, including a 70.7 overall grade.
USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff recently predicted that the impending free agent will land in the Motor City.
As Brinkerhoff penned, “With the Jets eager to build a new culture under head coach Aaron Glenn, he (Reed) is essentially guaranteed to suit up in a different jersey next season.
The cornerback could instead land with Glenn's former employer, who will be on the hunt for some secondary help this offseason. Injuries derailed the unit at the end of the season, opening the door for Reed to pair up with Terrion Arnold. Carlton Davis had a great season in the Motor City, but could move on with Glenn leaving town.”
Reed would provide the Lions’ secondary with a solid veteran presence. And if Davis departs Detroit this offseason, I believe that the Jets cornerback would be a realistic free-agent target for Lions general manager Brad Holmes.