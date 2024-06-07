Do Lions Have Best Cornerback Duo in NFC?
The Detroit Lions are expecting their cornerback room to grow together quickly and eventually become one of the factors helping the organization take strides forward in 2024.
Rookie Terrion Arnold and veteran Carlton Davis are the presumed starting defensive backs in Aaron Glenn's scheme.
Detroit's first-round pick is already grasping the culture of competitiveness and grittiness Dan Campbell has established.
"We’re just in that competitive mold. He makes me better, I feel like I make him better and that’s why you come to the National Football league," Arnold said, via 97.1 The Ticket. "I feel like the matchup that we have, next year you’ll look at it like, when I’m a big-time player, he’s already a big-time player, this is something that people come to watch. We’re getting after it and going to work."
After forcing pass breakups and competing strong against Amon-Ra St. Brown, Arnold chalked it up to business as usual and being his job to slow down and limit top wideouts.
"Oh, it don’t do nothing to me. I know I’m a big-time player," Arnold said. "I just go out there and try to win the next rep. You gotta have an even-keel mindset, especially playing cornerback."
Last year, the Jets led the league in Pro Football Focus' pass-coverage grade at a 94.4 mark. Baltimore was second at 93.0, while San Francisco ranked third at 91.8.
Do the Lions now have the best cornerbacks duo in the NFC?
If all goes to plan, the Lions certainly have the capabilities of being one of the stingiest defenses in the entire NFC.
The Bears feature Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, while the defending NFC champion 49ers boast Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir.
Seattle and Dallas could also make a case that their duo should be considered tops in the NFC.
Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon are projected to excel this season for the Seahawks, who hired a solid defensive coach in Mike Macdonald.
Dallas' defense could be reeling from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's departure to the Commanders, but DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs were very opportunistic in 2023. Bland recorded 9 interceptions, while Diggs recorded one interception prior his season-ending injury.
Detroit traded for Davis due to his press-man coverage skills and abilities to excel against top wideouts. With Arnold joining the room, Detroit's duo has a strong opportunity to join the ranks of the top secondaries in the NFC.
