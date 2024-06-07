8 Players Who Impressed at Lions Minicamp
The Detroit Lions finished their mandatory minicamp Thursday, which served as the final work for many veteran players before training camp.
Detroit has one final week of organized team activities, which will focus on the young players, before heading out for break. The team has high expectations, which will require growth and development from players over the course of the offseason.
Here are eight players who stood out at minicamp.
CB Terrion Arnold
Detroit's 2024 first-round pick looks right at home early in the offseason. His confidence and swagger are apparent, and he made multiple pass breakups throughout team drills.
Last week in organized team activities, Arnold picked off Jared Goff. The veteran quarterback spoke highly of the rookie cornerback. After getting plenty of reps with the first-team defense this spring, he looks to be in good position to help the defense right away in 2024.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown has never been the type of player to be complacent, so there were no concerns about his work ethic after signing his contract extension. He looked to be in prime form this week, as Goff continuously delivered the ball his way in situational drills.
He had multiple touchdowns, including one in the red zone after which he launched the football in celebration. The talented veteran played at a high level and was a consistent force for an offense that otherwise struggled at points throughout the week.
CB Amik Robertson
Robertson looked right at home in Detroit's defense. Despite being undersized, he owned the slot cornerback role with Brian Branch sidelined. One thing that is evident about Robertson is his ability to defend the pass, as he routinely got his hands on the football.
The former Raider also plays with a mean streak of confidence that will allow him to succeed within Glenn's defense. Where he ultimately slots in with Branch healthy remains to be seen, but there's a lot to like about where he'll slot in within the unit in 2024.
OLB Mitchell Agude
Agude continues to impress throughout the offseason workouts. Campbell has had his eyes on him since last season, when he was a member of the practice squad. The young defender has strong pass-rush ability along with good technique.
There's a chance for Agude to surprise many in training camp. If he can maintain a high level of production when the shoulder pads come on, he will only further his chances of stealing a roster spot in 2024.
CB Khalil Dorsey
Before suffering an injury, Dorsey had two strong days of minicamp. He had interceptions in both, including a pick-six of Hendon Hooker on Tuesday. Where exactly Dorsey fits within the Lions' new-look secondary remains to be seen, but he'll be one to watch because of his ability on special teams.
Depending on how many players the Lions elect to keep at the position, Dorsey could be fighting for one or two spots with players such as Steven Gilmore and Kindle Vildor. After getting good news on his injury, the defender should be in a good spot to compete for the final roster in training camp.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell had a strong day on Tuesday, intercepting Goff two different times on an overall sloppy offensive showing. However, it points to the potential fact that Campbell is in a much stronger position to succeed in 2024.
The Lions are looking for that perfect fit at on-ball linebacker next to Alex Anzalone, and Campbell profiles as just that. There's room for him to step into a big role on the defense, and to this point the Iowa product has looked capable.
WR Daurice Fountain
Behind the presumptive trio of St. Brown, Kalif Raymond and Jameson Williams, there are open spots for the taking in Detroit's wide receiver room. The favorites are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green, but Fountain made his case throughout the week.
While Peoples-Jones is a veteran and Green was a 2023 draft pick, Fountain has had limited opportunities to show his skillset at the NFL level. With the Lions embracing competition, there's a chance for him to continue proving himself like he did at minicamp.
K James Turner
One of the biggest takeaways after minicamp is that the Lions appear to have a legitimate kicking competition on their hands. Turner doesn't have a long resume of long field goals, so it was fair to question his leg strength coming into Detroit.
However, Turner had a strong week at minicamp and knocked down multiple 50-plus yard attempts. Meanwhile, incumbent Michael Badgley blinked at points with misses on Wednesday. There's still a long way to go until the final decision will be made, but Turner has announced his presence in the competition with a very good week.