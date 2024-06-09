Roundtable: Do Lions Need to Sign Free Agent Before Training Camp?
1.) What is your reaction to the Lions losing an OTA practice due to a player work rules violation?
Christian Booher: I am surprised. That’s not something you see all the time, and it makes me wonder how it was reported or what caused the violation. The Lions have a reputation for practicing harder than most teams, so that part of it does make the news a little less shocking.
Ultimately, it is good on the Lions for accepting the punishment and moving forward. I think, if anything, it will be a learning situation for the coaching staff. I don’t expect it to have a ripple effect, but it definitely is a unique situation that is worth monitoring as the offseason rolls on.
Vito Chirco: My initial reaction was that the Lions should've known better. You would think that someone in the organization would be cognizant of the rules and prevent the team from suffering such a violation. But, in the grand scheme of things, forfeiting Monday's OTA practice is nothing more than a slap on the wrist for Dan Campbell & Co. And, it's not as if it will have any lingering effects on the organization. So, the Lions appear to still be on the right track headed into the summer.
2.) Do the Lions need to add a free agent before training camp?
Booher: I think the Lions should be constantly scouring the free-agent market for depth. The core and surrounding talent are solid, so there are no pressing needs. With how strong the offseason was for the organization, the roster is in a good place.
With that said, it’s important for the Lions to invest in quality depth. The backups will inevitably be called upon as football is a physical game and injuries happen. For that reason, I would expect the Lions’ staff to continue looking for depth, especially on the interior.
Chirco: I'm all aboard the train of the Lions adding competition to their receivers room this offseason. However, when looking at the current options in free agency, none of them – e.g. Hunter Renfrow, Russell Gage, Michael Thomas – are really all that enticing. Subsequently, I don't envision Brad Holmes & Co. dipping into the free-agent pool at this juncture in the offseason.
3.) What was your biggest takeaway from minicamp?
Booher: My biggest takeaway from minicamp is that the defense is in a good spot. Granted, the offense was limited to working mostly through the air, and has some question marks at wide receiver. However, I think all reports indicate that the defense will be a force to be reckoned with in 2024.
In particular, the cornerback position is in a much better place this season than it was last year. If Detroit can continue to be effective against the run and put forth a better effort in the passing game, the defense has the potential to be among the league’s better units.
Chirco: My biggest takeaway was that the Lions’ players – both the youngsters and veterans – logged competitive reps, and the team, as a whole, is trending in the right direction headed into the summer. I know that perhaps doesn't mean a ton because the Lions haven't started competing against other teams yet. However, at this juncture in the team's offseason program, I would still take it as a win for the organization.
Also (and quite notably), Detroit's players collectively seem to be committed to making sure that they don't fall short of reaching the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season. They haven't shied away from the topic all offseason, and definitely have their eyes set on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at season's end.
4.) Who is the Lions’ best offensive and defensive player?
Booher: For the offense, I think the honors have to go to Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has been an unbelievable steal as a fourth-round pick in 2021, and has quickly developed into one of the league’s best wide receivers. He’s reliable and has an insatiable work ethic, so it’s hard to see a drastic decline in his performance moving forward.
Defensively, my pick is Aidan Hutchinson. Though his sack total hasn’t been eye-popping in his first two seasons, he gets after the quarterback with the best of them. If he can finish his pressures with sacks at a higher percentage, he has the capability to rank among the best in the league. Hutchinson has an immensely high ceiling.
Chirco: To me, it's Lions right tackle Penei Sewell and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Sewell is perhaps the very best offensive lineman in the league, and graded out as the best tackle in the NFL in 2023 (based on Pro Football Focus’ metrics). He's a vital member of Detroit's high-functioning offensive line, and I'm convinced that the Lions’ offense wouldn't be close to as potent without his presence.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson, coming off his first double-digit sack campaign as a pro, is by far the best pass-rusher on the team. I view Hutchinson as the “straw that stirs the drink” on the defensive side of the ball. And, to me, the Michigan product still has the potential to grow into an even more productive pass-rusher – and overall defender – moving forward.
5.) If you could play 18 holes with three members of the Lions, who would you play with?
Booher: For this question, I’m going to take it in a unique direction and set up my dream scramble team. My first pick is Hutchinson, as it sounds like he has spent plenty of time working on his game. If we were playing a scramble format, I’d want someone to set the pace and carry the team in the event that the others struggle. I am by no means a great golfer, so it’d be good to get someone capable of hitting the big shots.
Pick No. 2 for me is Kerby Joseph. As someone who is not good at golf, I enjoy playing when I am around good people who enjoy having fun. Joseph has a fun personality and seems to be a person who is enjoyable to be around. I’m admittedly not sure what his golf game looks like, but he would be fun to be around.
For my final choice, I’m going with Giovanni Manu. Again, I’m not sure what Manu’s golf game would be like, but he’s a strong individual who could drive the ball a long way and set up our team with good shots.
Chirco: For starters, I'd try to play only nine holes because golf is far from my cup of tea. Now to answer the question, I'd pick some heavy-hitters: Dan Campbell, aka “Motor City Dan,” Hutch and Sewell. I feel like it'd be bombs away with the three of them, and then I could handle the short game for the group. I think a round of 18 would be full of hijinks and hilarity with these three, and while golfing, I'd obviously have to put my journalism “hat” for a few holes, too, and ask them about the upcoming season. I think the round would be worth the price of admission, no matter how good we'd actually golf as a group.