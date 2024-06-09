Lions Have Third-Most Salary Cap Space in NFL
The Detroit Lions currently have the third-most salary cap space in the National Football League.
According to overthecap.com, Detroit currently has $40,345,495 in cap space available.
Only the Commanders ($44,519,604) and Patriots ($46,421,157) have more cap space than the Lions, who could decide to target a depth piece or two to add competition prior to the start of training camp.
Head coach Dan Campbell, at his final minicamp media session, was asked if he was seeking any certain position to add to roster wise.
"Brad (Holmes) and I will talk about that before next week, sometime in the middle of next week," said Campbell. "Just to make sure we’re, and I’ll be honest, really depth. If anything, depth-wise. You want to know that you’ve got competition in every area, but enough to where you can battle with the twos and threes. That’ll kind of be the conversation but right now, I don’t feel like we’ve pressed on anything.”
The Lions have one final week of OTA practice this week, but will mostly feature young players after the completion of minicamp.
Top 10 salary cap space available
1.) Patriots - $46,421,157
2.) Commanders - $44,519,604
3.) Lions - $40,345,495
4.) Cardinals - $35,527,737
5.) Raiders - $34,098,440
6.) 49ers - $32,706,743
7.) Jaguars - $31,981,306
8.) Packers - $30,079,865
9.) Chargers - $26,630,430
10.) Vikings - $26,275,857
