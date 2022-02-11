Skip to main content

Dom Capers Leaving Detroit Lions to Join Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions senior defensive assistant Dom Capers is leaving the team and joining the Denver Broncos. 

According to NFL Network, the Broncos are expected to add Capers as a senior defensive assistant. 

The veteran defensive coach is expected to aid new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

Evero served as a quality control coach under Capers during their tenure in Green Bay

Capers is expected to serve the Broncos defense and coaching staff similarly to his time working with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. 

Capers, 71, has served as a defensive coordinator for the Steelers, Jaguars, Dolphins and Packers. 

He has also served as the head coach of the Panthers and Texans. 

According to the Lions team website, prior to the 2021 season, his first in Motown, "Capers enters his 47th season as a coach, including his 35th in the NFL. He joins the Lions staff after serving in the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019) and Minnesota Vikings (2020), respectively. From 2009-17 Capers served as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Under Capers' guidance during that span, the Packers ranked first in the NFL in interceptions (176), second in takeaways (243), fourth in sacks (365.0) and allowed the league's ninth-fewest points per game (21.5)."

capers5

