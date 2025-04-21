Draft Rumor: How Lions Could Drastically Boost 2025 Draft Capital
The Detroit Lions could certainly boost their draft capital by taking advantage of a team that needs a quarterback that is seeking to trade up.
Due to Detroit's 15-2 record, the team is picking later in the majority of each round.
In a recent post by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter detailing everything he has heard ahead of the Draft, teams that are seeking to add a quarterback could decide to trade back into the first round to move ahead of the Cleveland Browns, who currently have the 33rd pick.
“There are a group of teams after Tennessee that would like to address quarterback early, including the Browns, Giants, Saints and Steelers. Cleveland also happens to own the ever-valuable No. 33 pick, the first pick at the top of Round 2," Shefter wrote. "Which is why the Giants or Saints could explore trading back into Round 1 to jump them."
Detroit has the potential to leverage the 28th pick into more picks in this year's draft and for next year, if a team targets a quarterback they feel is the right fit. Having multiple teams seeking to trade up can only benefit the Lions, if they are able to convince teams they are receiving serious calls from teams about their draft pick.
General manager Brad Holmes indicated at his pre-draft media session he is open to trading down, if the cluster of players the team is wanting to select are still available in the second-round.
Currently, Detroit does not have a pick in the fifth-round, or Holmes could look to add a higher pick in either the third- or fourth-round.