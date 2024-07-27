'Rakestraw's Pretty Instinctive': Rookie CB Shows Off Versatility
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw arrives early to the team's Allen Park practice facility and is set on following a solid routine, even if it gets difficult.
The expectations are clear for the Lions second-round pick. Each day is an opportunity to learn the scheme more intently and to grow from the previous day's work.
"Learning the details, the speed of the game changed a little bit," Rakesraw told Lions On SI after practice Friday. "The older guys helping us out. Everything they’ve learned in their years in the NFL, they share them with me and T.A. It’s just like a big family, because we’re all good together, we’re all gonna be good in the league.”
In the spring, the team held back the talented defensive back as he was rehabbing a core muscle injury.
“Learn as much as I can from the older guys. Finally getting in there and seeing things full speed instead of on the sideline," Rakestraw said. "I make mistakes, but keep getting better every single day and learn from my mistakes, so I don’t make them again. The motto is making new mistakes every day and learn from it.”
Through the first couple days of camp, the coaching staff has seen growth from the spring from both rookie cornerbacks. General manager Brad Holmes made the decision this year to invest the team's first two draft picks in cornerbacks.
“I would tell you, and there again when I say this, careful, I see improvement from the spring, which is great. That means they retained what we were doing in the spring and here we are two days into training camp," said coach Dan Campbell. "And some of those lessons, they’ve learned and it’s already showing up. This is their second chance to go through the install. They got it in the spring and now here we go. Man, they retained some of those coaching points and improved on them, so I like both of those dudes."
Campbell continued, "I love the fact that Arnold would get up there and challenge. Big, physical, pretty smart guy, just time on task. He’s gotta learn. Rakestraw is the same way. Rakestraw’s pretty instinctive. He got our one takeaway yesterday, he got a ball on the ground which is great. Those guys are a work in progress, but after two days and the spring, we like where they’re at.”
Having fellow rookie Terrion Arnold alongside him going through the same journey has provided the 22-year-old added comfort that things will turn out positively.
“Terrion is my best friend outside of here," said Rakestraw. "We always spend time together, whether it’s video games, car rides to the hotel, car rides to get food. We spend a lot of time together. We’re going through the same transition together. But we’ve got a brotherhood. We stick together, we’re gonna be fine.”
Arnold has been chronicling his journey online throughout training camp.
“I feel like a lot of guys around want to know what’s going on in the building," said Rakestraw. "So Terrion does a great job of giving them his experience and I joined the video to give them my experience. A lot of people want to know what’s going on inside these doors but don’t get the opportunity. To share that to the fans is really big, and that’s why fans really love him.”
This season, the Lions are entering camp with Super Bowl aspirations. A championship mentality has clearly permeated the coaching staff and the roster.
“Championship in everything we do," said Rakestraw. "Being on time, getting to meetings on time. Extra recovery, you see a lot of guys in the morning come in and get treatment. I get here about six o’clock, get in the hot tub and then go to my treatment. What the older guys told me to do is get a routine, keep your routine, even when it gets hard.”
With Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson missing the very first day of training camp, Rakestraw was able to showcase his skills playing some on the outside.
“It’s good for me to learn both and try to see where they’re gonna match me up at," said Rakestraw. "Showing my versatility because that’s what I spoke about in the draft. Being a versatile player. Keep living up to that and keep getting better every single day. Wherever they put me is where I’m gonna be at.”