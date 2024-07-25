Terrion Arnold Connects With Fans, Able to Rant in 'Rookie Chronicles'
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is connecting with supporters regularly on social media during his first NFL training camp.
His "rookie chronicles," are a series of videos posted to Tik Tok that offer a light-hearted look into what it is like for a young player to experience life in the National Football League.
"It's just a way for me to vent and just connect with the fans, and then tell them what's going on from the inside," Arnold told Lions On SI after practice Thursday. "Kind of like a way for me to rant."
Following his first practice at camp, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back posted, "Straight out of practice, bro. First day of practice, man, I ain’t gonna lie, it was pressure. The defense had to, I ain’t even gonna tell you how many up-downs we had to do. I ain’t never had to do that many in my life.
"Just know, man, them boys talk about grit for real. Then we go out there, first play, Jamo out there running a 4.1. I see everybody talking about, ‘Hey man, Arnold out there getting burnt.’ If you don’t know football, then you don’t know football. I ain’t gonna say too much. But day one, yeah man, but just know, we’re the most exciting team in the league man, not even gonna lie.”
While the pressure is intense each and every day, there are always opportunities to get away from the stress by interacting with distinguished guests that visit the team's practice facility.
Following practice Thursday, Arnold was observed interacting with world boxing champion Claressa Shields. The rookie even expressed a desire to spar with one of the world's best fighters.
"I want to get in there because I'm a competitor. I feel like she can teach me a few things, especially her having great hands," said Arnold. "And especially her being a world champion, I'm trying to be a Super Bowl champion. So that kind of goes hand in hand."
Asked for one sentence to describe his two practices at Lions training camp, the No. 24 pick explained, "I would say, it's been a competitive, fierce environment, and I like it."
